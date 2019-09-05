8 best products for acne on the face
For healthy and clear from acne and irritation to the skin experts advise eating certain foods.
Pumpkin seeds. They have a high zinc content, due to which controls the secretion of sebum. Experts advise to use pumpkin seeds as a snack.
Dark chocolate. This product is a rich source of zinc, lack of which contributes to skin problems.
Oatmeal. Also saturated in magnesium and also more affordable. But we are talking about cooked oatmeal, instant food bags should be avoided.
Broccoli. Anyone who wants to have beautiful and healthy skin without acne, it is necessary to include in the diet broccoli. Protection of the skin from inflammation provide contained in broccoli vitamins A, b and C.
Figs. There are a lot of magnesium, the abundance of which is important for clean skin.
Brown rice. This product acts as an absorbent that collects and displays all of the substances that contribute to inflammation.
Yogurt. Known fermented milk contains probiotics, which improve the condition of the intestinal microbiome that has an overall positive effect on the immune system and the skin in particular.
Products with polyunsaturated fatty acids.Flaxseed oil, herring, mackerel, salmon, tuna, sardines, avocado – all these foods are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids reduces the formation of acne. Fatty acids have anti-inflammatory effect and are part of membranes of all cells of the body. In the treatment of skin problems dermatologists often prescribe patients with omega 3,6,9 .
Food sources of vitamin A. Carrots, spinach, cabbage leaves contain vitamin a (retinol). If you consume the recommended daily intake of retinol, it will positively affect the skin – in this case it normalizes the amount of produced sebum, the excess of which provokes the development of pimples and acne.