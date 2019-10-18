8 changes in the urine, which can be signals of disease
Changes in urination can indicate a disease, e.g., liver or kidneys. The most common signals of the body is associated with the appearance of an unusual urine color or smell.
Traces of blood in the urine. They may indicate increased inflammation. If urination occurs additional pain, blood in the urine could indicate a bladder infection. Also cause blood in the urine can kidney infection or kidney stones. Other possible, but rarer causes include kidney cancer or prostate and bladder cancer, common among smokers.
Brown. Causes of brown urine could be cystitis or kidney disease. Also this change may be a sign of liver dysfunction (cirrhosis, hepatitis), gallstones, inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis).
Intensive yellowing. Very yellow urine is often found in infections of the bladder and kidney disease.
Foam. If the urine is very foamy urine, this usually means that it contains a lot of protein. But also the formation of foam – a possible signal that one kidney is not working properly. The causes of this dysfunction can be a kidney tumor, diabetes, hypertension.
Turbid urine. Such a change can signal something about urinary tract infection, sexually transmitted diseases (e.g. gonorrhea).
A sharp odor. The consumption of certain foods, and hormonal changes can make urine smell strong and unpleasant enough. In addition, the urine with a pungent “aroma” often indicates a bacterial infection of the urinary tract.
Fruity smell with a sweet note. This change may indicate diabetes. The body in this case trying to get rid of too much sugar through the urine, which gives it a smell, vaguely reminiscent of the fruit.
Bubbles. If urinating in a puddle of urine there are bubbles, like when it rains, it can mean the formation of a fistula between the bladder and intestine. Such fistulas are the result of inflammation and sometimes appear as part of the chronic inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.