8 consequences of incorrect posture affecting the whole body
Incorrect posture can harm human health. What consequences can be if the wrong distribution of the load on the muscles and joints, will be discussed in our material.
The development of arthritis
Due to incorrect posture may shift the center of gravity, which increases the load on the knees. Particularly serious consequences appear with obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. May develop arthritis of the knee that has frequent relapses. With years of incorrect posture can only worsen the symptoms of arthritis, as is increasing the pressure on the joints, causing pain. All this can seriously impair quality of life and overall health.
Violations of circulation of blood
If the person always sits and monitors your posture, you not far from problems with blood circulation. Particularly affected in this situation, cervical spine and blood flow to region of brain arteries. Also incorrect posture can cause varicose veins, a rather serious consequence. Especially threatened is the fair sex. That is why it is important not to sit all day on place, and move periodically, to monitor the posture.
Fatigue
If the violations of posture, then this will inevitably affect human activity and its performance. Due to incorrect position of the back, there is a voltage, the pathological spasm of the muscles that help maintain posture. Such overvoltage are fixed gradually, which leads to wear and tear of bones, joints and ligaments. Also worsens the blood circulation of muscles, their work. And if the person is in such daily stress, there will be fatigue, get rid of which is possible only by correcting disorders of posture.
Mental health
Also incorrect posture threatening worsening of mood and mental health. The study showed that due to constant fatigue, bad moods and painful feelings in the back you may notice a slight depression. Such problems need to be treated.
Abnormal head position
Improper position of posture is very often a wrong position of the head. In the normal state of the head and neck, the ear should be level with the shoulder, if you look from the side. And in disorders of the head gradually lurches forward, whereby the spine is bent kompensatorno. This can lead to musculoskeletal dysfunction affecting different systems of the body. And then this leads to neck pain caused by muscle spasms, headache.
Pain in the jaw
The possible defeat of the temporomandibular joint. Since improper posture disrupts the load distribution on the spine which can also create malocclusion. There may be discomfort at night, bruxism, spasms that lead to difficulty chewing because of the pain.
Headache
Incorrect posture leads to muscle tension in the neck that causes headaches. Besides impeding the circulation to the brain, which generally adversely affects the health.
Violations of reproductive function
This may sound strange, but reproductive function in violation of posture suffers too. Especially prolonged sitting, with a pathological inclination of the housing. This is one of the toughest poses for reproduction. Both men and women.
Medikforum