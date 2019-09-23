8 diseases that can be diagnosed as language
The changes in the condition of language you can troubleshoot in the body disorders and diseases. The doctors called typical symptoms.
Violation of metabolism. In this case, it is possible to observe a significant redness and a large tongue.
Anemia, heart failure. These violations can speak that language becomes very pale. However, the lack of intensity of color of the tongue can also indicate poor nutrition, loss of many nutrients from food.
Disease of the lungs. In the case of these diseases become red edges and middle of the tongue, in the mouth an unpleasant odor.
Problems with the bowel and bladder. They indicate the feelings of pain language.
Disorders of the liver. The language should be a thin white coating. If it becomes more dense and yellow human to suspect the deviation in the liver.
Bacterial or viral infection. They indicate the appearance of bumps on the top of the tongue.
Gastritis. In chronic gastritis the whole language, with the exception of the sidewalls, covered by a dense whitish-gray coating with a thickness of three to five millimeters. If his scrape, it will show up under the normal papillae.
Peptic ulcer of the stomach. On the tongue appears whitish plaque as if it was whitewashed with chalk.
“The condition of the tip of the tongue reflects the health of the organs of the upper part of the chest, lungs and myocardium. The middle of the tongue says about the state of the Central organs such as the liver, gallbladder, stomach. The back of the tongue to diagnose the condition of the intestines, gall bladder, kidneys,” explained the experts.