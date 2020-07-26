8 favorite Soviet cartoons in English
Very unusual to see the usual “Winnie the Pooh” or “Buttermilk” in English. Many cartoons are accompanied by Russian subtitles.
First of all, the cartoons will be useful to children, because books in English will not force them to read.
“Winnie The Pooh”
“Three from Buttermilk”
“The scarlet flower”
“The snow Queen”
“38 parrots”
“Vacation in Prostokvashino”
“The adventures of Leopold the cat”
“There once was a dog”
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 16944
[name] => English
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => anglijskij
)
English
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 18283
[name] => learning English
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => izuchenie-anglijskogo
)
the study английскогоFacebookVkontakte
bookmark