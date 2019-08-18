8 foods that help keep appetite under control
People can’t lose weight because eat too much junk food. How to teach your stomach not to demand all the time with something tasty?
Experts have told that the use of certain products effectively helps to keep the appetite under control and not to abuse food. Their advice on the matter was published newspaper “Moscow Komsomolets”.
Bananas. Choose slightly unripe bananas – according to experts, they contain specific starch , which is sufficiently long to digest and helps the feeling of hunger to escalate. Bananas are best eaten in the morning.
Water. Lack of fluid in the body slows down the metabolism and leads to the strengthening of the processes of fat deposition. It is recommended to drink a glass of water in the morning, and drink water before meals. Filling the stomach with water suppresses appetite and helps reduce calorimetria.
Legumes. Legumes are great for weight loss. Beans, peas, chickpeas, lentils contain slowly digested proteins. Thanks to them, the feeling of fullness becomes longer.
The first meals. Experts advise people who find it difficult to restrain themselves at the table, the first thing to eat first courses – the best vegetable soups. They contain few calories, but for a long time keep the feeling of satiety.
Dairy products. Besides the fact that these products are the source of protein, they contain micro-organisms, normalizing the gastrointestinal tract. Most importantly, in fermented milk products was not sugar – it is best to chop the vegetables and herbs.
Flax seeds. They secrete a substance enveloping the stomach and reducing appetite. Flax seeds can be added to any dish.
Grits. Containing soluble and insoluble dietary fiber oatmeal is a recognized controller of appetite. It provides a feeling of satiety for a longer period than, for example, the farinaceous food.
Apples. They contain pectin – a substance that can reduce appetite. Experts advised to eat a slice of Apple half an hour before a meal.