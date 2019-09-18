8 foods that will help to grow hair
To grow hair that would be not only long, but also healthy is the dream of many women. There are products that help you to quickly see the desired result.
Oily fish. Salmon, sardines, herring include vitamins, proteins, minerals – their use improves the scalp, which favorably affects the condition of the hair. Contained in fish fatty acids, including omega-3, known for its ability to stimulate hair growth.
Linseed oil. One of the simplest and most effective ways to quickly grow hair. If the daily use of one to two tablespoons of Flaxseed oil, it can significantly improve the condition of hair.
Avocado. Due to the high content of fatty acids in its composition of avocados is affected on the scalp, along with salmon and has a stimulating effect on hair follicles, promoting rapid hair growth.
Seeds. Sunflower seeds Packed with vitamin E, under the influence of which blood flow to the scalp becomes more intense. Hair it is is a powerful nourishment and promotes its growth.
Yellow pepper. In this product the amount of vitamin C several times higher than its content in the orange. Eating a yellow pepper, you don’t give the hair follicles to “hibernate”.
Whole grain. Releasemode cereals and bread are sources of zinc, iron and b vitamins that effectively promote hair growth and improve their density and appearance.
Almonds. This nut is very rich in Biotin, a B vitamin, also called vitamin H. It helps the body to metabolize carbohydrates, fats, proteins and convert them into energy. Under the action of Biotin in women improves condition of skin and hair, and this produces the effect of maligawatte.
Yolks. They contain Biotin and omega-3 substances, especially significantly affect the condition of the cells of the scalp and hair.