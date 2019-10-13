8 foods to help with digestive problems
People who have digestion often begins to “rebel” after eating, can help some products. They help to deal with flatulence and other typical problems.
Yogurt. It provides the body with probiotics — bacteria that help the “lazy” stomach, and intestines to digest food and fight inflammation. But the yogurt needs to be unsweetened strictly.
Ginger. His ability to organize the work of the stomach known since ancient times. The composition of ginger include substance tsingiberen, under which activate the processes of digestion. Little ginger good to eat before or after a meal, also ginger is good to add to tea.
Lemons. Lemon juice stimulates digestion, splitting it into components. Adding lemons to a heavy dish improves digestion.
Melon. Its use helps to reduce unpleasant discomfort that may occur after a meal. In addition, melon excretes the excess salt.
The fennel. It effectively acts as a means of helping to solve the problem of increased gas formation, and give the fennel can be even for small children. Under the influence of his substances the bowel muscles relax, which helps the gas dissolve.
Bananas. These fruits are high in potassium, which helps with bloating.
Cucumbers. Compensates the lack of moisture in the stomach and thus improve digestion.
Kiwi. Their composition is accelerate the digestion the substance aktinidin, and potassium, useful in swelling.