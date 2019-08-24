8 hazards of southern California, which can cost you your life
Usually, thinking about southern California, you can’t imagine something that can be described by the words “death” or “terrible.” But in this state it can be quite dangerous. From the mountain lions and the 200-pound bear to bad drivers and forest fires — there is something to fear.
1. Mountain lions
Mountain lions can be beautiful at a distance, but if you run into them face to face, you can be sure who will win, writes Only in Your State. Right, it won’t be you. Mountain lions are found in various parts of the wildlife of southern California, so study the area you are going to. Most of the areas where he was seen mountain lions, are clearly marked, so if you visit these areas should exercise caution.
2. Great white shark
Southern California is known for its beautiful beaches, ideal for swimming. But it is also known that the waters around these beautiful shores are hiding deadly sharks, ready to attack at the first opportunity. Regardless of whether you’re surfing or just swim, make sure you are aware of the conditions of stay in the water.
3. Western rattlesnake
If you like spending time outdoors, somewhere in southern California, you know that here there are snakes. They’re not all dangerous, but should stay away from the Western rattlesnake, because their bites are painful and deadly.
4. Forest fires
Unfortunately, the fires in southern California in the last years spread more and become more deadly, especially when concerning residential areas. Although summer drought conditions create a fertile ground for forest fires, the greatest danger is the fall and spring due to strong winds, which contribute to the spread of fire.
5. Mosquitoes
Although most mosquito bites cause intense itching in southern California are experiencing an increase in mosquitoes that carry deadly viruses, including West Nile virus that can be transmitted to humans and animals through conventional insect bite.
6. Careless drivers
Sad fact: driving in southern California is dangerous. Especially on the freeway when cars around you are overclocking, and the drivers send text messages while driving or just acting carelessly behind the wheel.
7. A Black widow spider
Although death from the bite of this spider are rare, it is still very painful and if untreated can lead to death. If you are not sure how to identify these spiders, note the characteristic red marking in the form of an hourglass on the abdomen.
8. Black bear
Bears look quite menacing because of their size-from 300 to 600 pounds (136-272 kg), they are dangerous only when provoked. While you stay away from them, attacks can be avoided. But if you provoke a black bear, be ready for a fight, which can be fatal.