8 incredibly lucrative part-time work options in the summer
Since the pandemic COVID-19 is still in progress, the range of opportunities for part-time work this summer, both for teenagers and for adults, may seem limited. But there are a lot of hot offers, where you can safely earn hundreds or even thousands of dollars per month. A list of them collected edition of Grow.
Here are eight types of jobs that you can try this summer.
Assistant when moving
Summer is typically a popular time to travel, and although the pandemic is causing people to reconsider all the plans, there are indications that many decide to move from the cities to the suburbs. In this case, the loaders remain popular.
If you have a truck or pickup truck and you are comfortable to work with heavy loads, like GoShare, allows to book different trucks with earnings from $42 to $66 per hour. The sites like TaskRabbit also allow you to list your moving services; movers they take as much as $176 per hour.
There is no truck? You can still sign up to help out other movers on sites where the movers earn up to $15 per hour, or Bellhop where the movers earn up to $21 dollars per hour.
In transactions with clients be sure to follow all the protocols for social distancing, for example, maintain a distance of six feet (1.8 m) from each other, wear a mask and regularly brush the surface.
Delivering products
The decrees of isolation has caused a sharp increase in demand for grocery services like Instacart, which announced in March that it will hire 300,000 new employees. Think about how to earn Instacart deliveryman where you can earn an average of $13 per hour, according to Glassdoor, or a similar service Shipt where you can earn an average of $22 per hour.
Don’t forget to adhere to the principles of social distancing when you are at the supermarket or grocery store, stay at a distance of six feet from people and wear a mask. Also, ask your employer what your system for contactless delivery, and make sure your employer has a break system that allows you to wash your hands frequently and rest.
Delivering parcels and other items
People need to not only deliver food at home, they need to deliver various items, such as parcels, Luggage, furniture, etc. applications Such as Roadie, give the drivers a number of deliveries, which is convenient to carry out the route that they choose. According to the site, the Roadie drivers earn an average of $15 dollars for shipping.
With Amazon Flex, you can deliver packages for Amazon on your car: drivers earn $18-25 dollars an hour, according to the website. The app allows you to schedule periods of time in which you can deliver.
Both of these works require a car and valid driver’s license.
Nanny
Because some summer camp has canceled their programs, many parents wondering how to entertain your children in the coming months. For some babysitter may be the best option. According Care.com Babysitting across the country can earn from $13 to $20 per hour.
You can register as a babysitter on such sites as Care.com, Sittercity and UrbanSitter. Be sure to ask your parents where you plan to work if someone in the family recently suffered the extent to which this family has been practicing social distancing and what precautions you should take while working.
Pool boy
The risk of meeting in public places is still high, so many people with private pools are to swim in them, and not to visit public. Anyone used the pool, however, needs someone to clean it, including removing any unwanted particles from the water and maintaining proper water chemistry.
According to ZipRecruiter, the average hourly pay for the pool cleaning is $14 dollars per hour. Find a job for cleaning the pool on ZipRecruiter and SimplyHired. Try to keep a safe distance from your clients and ask them to pay electronically rather than in cash.
The originator of the routes
While the travel plans of many people were violated, some are planning trips when it would be safer to travel abroad or even to travel again in the country. If you travel a lot or know very well some of the popular areas, think of topics to write routes for those who are planning future trips. Wild Bum allows you to write and sell your personal route to a certain place.
Architects-guides, as they are called, take $25–$150 per itinerary and get 75% on every sale.
English language tutor online
Many children abroad want to hone their English language skills, and in the summer they have time to invest in this type of training. The sites like VIPKid and GoGoKid, unite English-speaking teachers with the students for 25-minute online classes. Teachers choose the time intervals in the time convenient for them (there is a large range, given the time difference), and both companies provide lesson plans.
Teachers GoGoKid earn $14-$25 per hour and teachers VIPKid earn $15-$22 per hour.
Delivery of the courtyard rent for dogs
If you have a large yard, perfect for dogs to explore and enjoy, the application Sniffspot allows you to rent out your yard for dogs. Users on the website, usually charge from $5 to $20 per dog per hour and also set a list of rules that dog owners must follow.
