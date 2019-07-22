8 injured after lightning strike on a Florida beach: one received a direct hit

One person is in critical condition and seven others were injured due to lightning at the beach in Florida, writes Fox News.

8 раненых после удара молнии на пляже Флориды: один получил прямой удар

Photo: Depositphotos

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 21, at about 12:45.

According to Joelle Castelli, Director of public Affairs at the Clearwater, one man aged 40 years who was on the beach about 50 minute drive from Tampa, “received a direct hit by lightning” on Sunday afternoon. His heart stopped. According to Castelli, the man was in critical condition.

She added that three more people in Clearwater were hospitalized with non-threatening to life injuries. One person was taken to the hospital of Tampa with burns. Three other patients with minor injuries refused to go to the hospital.

Castelli told Fox News that all the people affected by lightning, were about a beach restaurant with seafood called “Rockyay Grill”.

Fifteen minutes after noon all the rescuers at the Clearwater beach left my tower “due to bad weather.” Beach lovers reminded that they took refuge in a safe place.

