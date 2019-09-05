8% of global GDP is hidden in offshore
Offshore hidden $7 trillion of private capital equal to 8% of global GDP, and a large part of these funds – the proceeds from criminal activities. If you reduce the level of corruption in the world by a third, the government could further to $1 trillion. This writes the acting head of the International monetary Fund (IMF) David Lipton, in the material devoted to the shadow side of the global economy.
Lipton noted that corruption harms economic development: among the countries with the lowest income part of the budget that goes to education and health less than one third where there is more corruption. Accordingly, according to him, the efficiency of public social spending in these countries is reduced.
He described new challenges for law enforcement and government in combating money laundering and terrorist financing abuses in the field of cryptocurrency, digital financial technology and cybercrime.