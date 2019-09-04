8 perfect products to protect blood vessels from aging
The vessels are aging with the body, therefore increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. To resist this process, include in the diet of foods that protect the blood vessels from age-related damage.
Aging reduces the elasticity of vascular tissue, and their walls becomes more of plaque, inhibiting the passage of blood and thicken it. Fortunately, there are readily available products that help the body do not respond to negative changes.
Fish. Salmon, tuna, halibut, sardines, herring and mackerel – is a great defence vessels from the “bad” cholesterol. Powerful anti-inflammatory action give they contained polyunsaturated fatty acids omega-3. Doctors recommend eating fish twice a week.
Garlic. This vegetable is effective in reducing the level of cholesterol in the blood and thins the blood and normalizes blood pressure. Garlic has strong anti-inflammatory and anti-sclerotic effect.
Beet. Protect vessels from loss of elasticity, reduces inflammation, has the effect of prevention of hypertension.
Pumpkin. Ideal for strengthening the walls of blood vessels, prevent cholesterol accumulations in them. Pumpkin seeds provide the body with zinc and L-arginine, is very good for the heart.
Turmeric. Contains terpenes and phytosterols, which fight inflammation, reduce cholesterol and blood sugar, support hormonal balance and protect against senile dementia. Turmeric makes the heart more resilient.
Bow. Regular consumption of onions helps to reduce cholesterol, reduce the inflammatory response in the inner lining of blood vessels, prevents the formation of blood clots that threaten to become blood clots.
Celery. Rich in potassium and magnesium, it strengthens the heart muscle, relieves swelling and reduces blood pressure on the walls of blood vessels.
Ginger. Due to the intake of ginger blood becomes less viscous, and the vessels more durable. Ginger also helps to normalize the level of glucose in the blood.