8 restaurants in Northern California c stunning views
Restaurants Northern California with their quaint garden courtyards and breathtaking views of the sea is known not only for its food! For many residents of Northern California natural scenery is just as important as what is on the menu.
The restaurants on this list — some of my favorite in the entire region.
- Gill’s By the Bay, Eureka
Address: 77 Halibut Ave Eureka
2. The Firehouse Restaurant, Sacramento
If you love the heritage of California, this charming hamlet of Old Sacramento has a stunning courtyard with old oak trees and lots of Victorian detail.
Address: 1112 2nd St.
3. Anselmo Vineyards, Inswood
This spacious vineyard — not only an amazing place to stretch your legs, but also an award-winning restaurant, located at 28740 Inwood Rd.
4. Nick’s Cove, Marshall
This one of a kind place on the ocean. The cozy restaurant is located directly on the Bay of Tomales.
5. Christy Hill, Tahoe City
This waterfront restaurant in Tahoe is near the road and offers incredible views of the lake. You can be sure of arriving at 115 Grove St Tahoe City.
6. Dunsmuir Brewery Works, Dunsmuir
If you like to have dinner surrounded by the twinkling lights, rolling hills, pine trees and giant sunflowers, you to the brewery. It is located at 5701 Dunsmuir Ave.
7. Seascape Restaurant, Trinidad
If you love delicious seafood, you can go on 1 Bay St in Trinidad. At the tables even have binoculars for guests to have a better look at the incredible views.
8. IKE’s Quarter Cafe, Nevada City
This delightful complex located at 401 Commercial St in Nevada has a stunning little courtyard garden. Come here in spring to have lunch among the flowers.