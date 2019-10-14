8 rules of weight loss running at any age
Metabolism slows down with age, but adherence to certain rules allows to maintain the harmony and even to lose weight when you have not 25.
Nutritionists have shared Golden rules of weight loss that are relevant in any age.
Try to eat less. If you have extra weight that I would like to lose, then the portions should be limited. To keep a slim figure after 40 years, caloric intake is important to monitor and try to limit the number to 1500 calories a day.
Is fractional. Fractional power (i.e. little and often) maintained a stable level of glucose in the blood, which protects against spikes of insulin and extra snacks because of the increased appetite. A day can be five to six meals.
Don’t overeat the carbs. This rule is also important for maintaining normal blood sugar levels. Simple carbohydrates in the diet should be kept to a minimum, from some sources it is better to give up entirely.
Have protein every day. Its absorption causes the body to spend a lot of energy and thus protects from the growth of fat reserves.
Vegetables and fruits is a must. The gifts of nature should be half of the diet, not less.
Eat healthy fat. With each meal you need to eat 7-10 grams of healthy fats (this can be, for example, a teaspoon of vegetable oil, olive or Flaxseed).
Minimize alcohol. Alcohol contains many calories, its frequent use contributes to fatty liver, which exacerbates the overall tendency to be overweight.
To move more. The greater the age, the higher the body’s need for load, since only this can save you from a significant loss of muscle mass. The minimum you need to pay active movement and exercise half an hour a day.