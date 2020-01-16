8 search engines that better than Google
It is not about Yandex or Bing. There are search services that do better than the market leaders. If not at all, says “Lifehacker”.
1. DuckDuckGo
What is
DuckDuckGo is a pretty famous search engine open source. The servers are in the USA. In addition to its own robot, the search engine uses results from other sources: Yahoo, Bing, Wikipedia.
The better
DuckDuckGo positions itself as a search for maximum privacy and confidentiality. The system does not collect any data about the user, store the logs (no search history), the use of cookies is limited.
Why do you
All major search engines are trying to personalize search results based on the data about the person in front of the monitor. This phenomenon is called “bubble filters”: the user sees only the results that are consistent with his preferences or that the system considers as such.
DuckDuckGo creates an objective picture that is not dependent on your past web behavior, and eliminates thematic advertising Google and Yandex, based on your requests. Using DuckDuckGo is easy to search for information in foreign languages, while Google and Yandex by default give preference to Russian sites, even if the query is entered in another language.
DuckDuckGo →
2. not Evil
What is
not Evil — system, which performs a search on the Tor network. To use it you need to go to this network, e.g. by running a specialized browser.
not Evil is not the only search engine of its kind. Have a LOOK (the default search in Tor browser, available from the normal Internet) or TORCH (one of the oldest search engines in the Tor network) and others. We stayed not Evil because a clear hint of Google (just look at the start page).
The better
Looking for where Google, Yandex and other search engines not allowed in principle.
Why do you
In the Tor network a lot of resources that cannot be found in law-abiding online. And their numbers will grow as tougher control of the authorities over the content Network. Tor is a kind of network within the Network with their social networks, torrent trackers, media, shopping sites, blogs, libraries and so on.
not Evil →
3. YaCy
What is
YaCy is a decentralized search engine that operates on the principle of P2P networks. Each computer on which you installed the main software module, scans the Internet on their own, that is, is analogous to a search robot. The obtained results are collected in a common database, which was used by all participants in YaCy.
The better
It is difficult to say better or worse, since YaCy is a totally different approach to search. The lack of a unified server and owner makes the results completely independent of someone’s preferences. Autonomy of each node eliminates censorship. YaCy is able to search the deep web and nonindexed networks.
Why do you
If you are a supporter of an open and free Internet, not affected by government bodies and large corporations, the YaCy — this is your choice. Also it can be used to organize search within a corporate or other closed network. And even while in the home YaCy is not very useful, it is a decent alternative to Google, in terms of the search process.
YaCy →
4. Pipl
What is
Pipl — a system designed to search for information about a particular person.
The better
Pipl, the authors claim that their specialized algorithms looking for more effective than “regular” search engines. In particular, the priority sources informatieblad social profiles, comments, lists of participants and various databases, which publishes information about people, such as bases of judicial decisions. The Pipl leadership in this area is confirmed by the estimates Lifehacker.com TechCrunch and other publications.
Why do you
If you need to find information about the people living in the United States, the Pipl would be much more effective than Google. Database of Russian courts, apparently, inaccessible to the search engine. Therefore, the citizens of Russia he is not fairing as well.
Pipl →
5. FindSounds
What is
FindSounds — another specialized search engine. Looking to open sources of different sounds: house, nature, cars, people and so on. The service does not support requests in Russian, but there is an impressive list of Russian-language tags, which you can search.
The better
In the results, only sounds and nothing more. In the settings you can set the desired format and sound quality. All the sounds available for download. There is a search by model.
Why do you
If you need to quickly find the sound of musket shots, the woodpecker attacks the sucker Creek or Homer Simpson, then this service is for you. And we chose the only available Russian-language queries. English range even wider.
Seriously, a specialized service involves a specialized audience. But suddenly useful to you?
FindSounds →
6. Wolfram|Alpha
What is
Wolfram|Alpha — computational search engine. Instead of links to articles containing the keywords, it gives ready response to the user request. For example, if you type in the search “to compare the population of new York city and San Francisco” in English, the Wolfram|Alpha immediately displays tables and graphs comparing.
The better
This service is best suited for fact finding and calculating data. Wolfram|Alpha collects and sistematizirovat available in the Network knowledge from various fields, including science, culture and entertainment. If this database is a ready answer to the search query, the system shows it, if not — calculates and displays the result. The user only sees the necessary information and nothing more.
Why do you
If you, for example, a student, an analyst, journalist or researcher, you can use Wolfram|Alpha to search and calculate data related to your activity. The service understands that not all queries, but is constantly evolving and getting smarter.
Wolfram|Alpha →
7. Dogpile
What is
The metapoiskovikom Dogpile displays a combined list of results from search results of Google, Yahoo, and other popular systems.
The better
First, Dogpile displays less advertising. Second, the service uses a special algorithm to find and top results from different search engines. According to the developers Dogpile, their system forms the complete results around the web.
Why do you
If you can’t find information in Google or another standard search engine, look for it in several search engines with Dogpile.
Dogpile →
8. BoardReader
What is
BoardReader — system for text search on forums, services, questions and answers and other communities.
The better
The service allows you to narrow your field of search to social platforms. Thanks to the special filters, you can quickly find the posts and comments that match your criteria: language, date of publication and the name of the site.
Why do you
BoardReader can be useful to PR people and other professionals in the field of media who are interested in the opinion of the mass audience on various issues.
BoardReader →