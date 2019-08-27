8 signs that indicate cognitive disorder
Cognitive disorder is accompanied by many diseases associated with damage in the CNS. But the symptoms of this adverse process are often read as signs of fatigue and overexertion.
When talking about cognitive activities that involve higher brain functions — thinking, spatial orientation, comprehension, calculation, learning, speech, ability to reason, in General, all that is the result of brain activity.
A decrease in cognitive abilities contribute to a variety of factors, both external and internal. Among them, the doctors isolated lifestyle, stress, physical stress, unhealthy diet, disturbances in the circulation, the action of harmful free radicals that cause damage of brain cells.
Doctors warn: if the performance of the usual things required more time, it has become an alarming sign.
Experts described the symptoms that may indicate cognitive disorder.
In the presence of these symptoms should consult a neurologist.