8 signs that you should abandon the use of bread
Bread — the product, without which few can submit to your meal. However, there are exceptions when it is better to refuse.
Top 8 signs that you should abandon the use of bread:
Stomach pain
All the doctors say: “Listen to your stomach.”
If you ate for lunch a lot of bread, and after he feel bloating, diarrhea or constipation, the reason maybe the fact that gluten has damaged the shell of the small intestine.
As a result, the body gets from the food you eat, the right amount of minerals, vitamins and nutrients.
Dizziness
Many people suffering from gluten intolerance complain of “fog” in my head and a strange feeling of lack of balance in life. Although they can’t think that this is the reason!
This feeling of “cloudiness” in the mind is not normal. Don’t put up with it! But if it is an integral part of your life, try to stop eating flour.
Millions of people feel that their problem goes away along with the habit of eating bread.
Mood swings
Think on it carefully. If your gut is dissatisfied with the food he gets, unhappy will and the brain. People with intolerance to gluten often suffer from irritability, unbearable anxiety and bad mood in General.
Medical journal New England believes that anxiety and depression there is always one of the 55 described reasons.And one of the main list — gluten intolerance.
Chronic migraine
Headaches are a very common problem but people suffering from gluten intolerance, she knows like no one else!
They usually have a headache within 30-60 minutes after a meal.
Along the way, the headache is accompanied by blurred vision and pain around eye sockets.
Itching
When your intestines have trouble processing gluten, it almost always leads to inflammation on the skin. Therefore, these people often suffer from eczema, and psoriasis.
The immune system perceives bread as something harmful and dangerous, and therefore actively creates antibodies that cause dry and itchy skin.
If you have already had sleepless nights spent in obsession to brush hands, elbows, fingers and lower leg, try to refuse from the flour.
Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is a chronic disease that causes severe pain in the muscles, ligaments and tendons. Suffer about 4% of the population — mostly women.
According to many experts in the field of health, the habit to avoid white flour products can alleviate the symptoms of this disease.
An expert in the field of rheumatology, doctor of medical Sciences, Alex Shikhman says that acute symptoms of fibromyalgia it is always encourage patients to vary their diet. Almost everyone works in the rejection of the bread.
So this definitely makes sense, right?
Chronic fatigue
This too makes sense. If your body is out of whack, and your mind can not get rid of the “fog” and anxiety, it is, of course, you will feel fatigue and exhaustion.
Even if it will be able to receive “legitimate” 8-9 hours of sleep.
Remember when the last time you woke up with a persistent feeling that I feel worse than in the evening
Lactose intolerance
Intolerance of dairy and flour products have very similar symptoms. And it happens that they go hand in hand.
If lactose intolerance has become a problem for you, then most likely, your body does not take the normal way and gluten-free.
The reason is that dairy and flour products, contain the same peculiar form of sugar which aggravates the digestive problems.
If after consuming dairy products you are suffering from acid reflux, almost 100%, you will have to give up bread.