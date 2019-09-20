8 States, counties and cities that will pay you for the move
Financial incentives attract workers who want to start over in sparsely populated parts of the country.
In conditions when the economy of many cities destroyed due to closing factories and disappearing industries, workers move to the big city.
The state authorities, the United States provide financial incentives for the population. Listed below are some interesting sights that provide money, resources, or assistance in repayment of student loan to help you start over.
1. Kansas
“Make the countryside of Kansas to their new home” is a call to the program “rural area of opportunity”.
Proposal: improving the quality of life, assistance in repayment of student loans and lower cost of living.
The program includes 77 counties of Kansas authorized to offer one or both of the following incentives for new permanent residents:
$ 15,000 in the form of repayment of student loan within five years;
state income tax is canceled for up to five years.
Candidates for repayment of the student loan must have a graduate degree in bachelor’s or master’s degree must settle in the County after 2011.
2. Saint Clair, Mi
Come Home the Foundation Award is a program that instead of providing funds to College students in the beginning of his career, pays the money to return back to lure young graduates in Michigan.
Willing pay up to $ 15 000 to repay their student debt. Applicants must obtain a job or start a business in St. Clare within 120 days of receipt of funds.
The money available for graduates of STEAM programs (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics), which in the last 10 years, graduated from two – or four-year training or have a sufficient degree of training, they have student debt and at the present time they live outside of the district.
3. North Platte, Ne
WorkNP.com — program to attract workers to the area of North Platte. It offers local businesses up to $ 5,000 in the form of appropriate means to create a “reliable, attractive package to encourage employees”.
The money can be used for fare payment, advance payments, equipment purchases and payments on student loans.
Goal: to attract new highly skilled workers and keep local graduates of secondary schools and colleges.
4. Grant, Indiana
The Council for economic growth of the County Grant program offers Grant’s Got Talent, to help employers to recruit skilled workers in the County. It offers a potential employee of the district Grant financial assistance to purchase a home. Currently, the program to 2019 has already been closed.
At stake is grant County in the amount of $ 2,500 which may rise to $ 7,500 if your new employee will fit the district. The money provided by the County in cooperation with employers, and these funds must be used to purchase a home in the County of Grant.
To qualify the applicant must:
- to live outside the County of Grant;
- to find work in the County of Grant;
- confirm the level of qualification required by the employer.
5. Marne, Iowa
In an effort to attract new residents, the city of Marne, Iowa, offers free plots (approximately 80 to 120 feet for new tenants who will build a house with an area of not less than 1200 square feet and will complete it within 18 months.
“We are business friendly and are looking for new neighbors and friends,” — said on the city website, which describes the program.
Marne is 45 minutes East of Omaha and an hour drive from des Moines.
6. Vermont
Program Vermont 2019 Remote Worker Grant designed to attract professionals working full-time, mainly from home.
When you are accepted, you can receive up to $ 10,000 ($5,000 in a year for two years) for the costs of office equipment, office space, relocation, and more.
Basic requirements:
- the remote worker needs to be in another state;
- the employee must be a permanent resident of Vermont;
- remote workers have to perform most of their work in your home office or workplace in Vermont;
- for one family, a single grant.
7. Tulsa, OK
Tulsa Remote, the initiative from the family Foundation of George Kaiser, announces:
“Hi, remote workers! We will pay you for the work from Tulsa. You’ll like it here”.
Among the incentives of the program: $ 10,000 to cover travel expenses and a monthly stipend for housing.
Among the requirements:
- you will be moving to Tulsa within six months;
- you will be working outside County of Tulsa or have a remote working full time.
Applications for 2019 already taken. To be notified when open bids for 2020, you need to register.
8. Hamilton, Ohio
Public Fund of the Hamilton calling program to attract talent “reverse scholarship” because it provides assistance to recent graduates in the repayment of student loan debt.
College graduates who move to live and work in Hamilton, will receive $ 300 per month for 30 months. If you leave the city or complete the work within 30 months, your payments will stop.
Among the requirements are the following:
- preference is given to graduates of the program STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art or math), you should get a degree in the last seven years;
- you will move to one of the designated urban areas in the city of Hamilton;
- you can show that you have a job in Hamilton or Butler County, Ohio;
Preference is given to candidates who demonstrate their willingness to take an active part in the public life of Hamilton.