8 strange foods that you can find in American supermarkets

Every nation has its own gastronomic preferences. Americans, for example, I love weird products that has an unusual flavor and color that can only be bought in supermarkets, located in the territory of the country, writes lemurov.net

Photo: Depositphotos

1. Chips with a sweet taste

In America sold many different kinds of chips, has the usual taste. But the brand Pringles decided to stand out and released them with blueberries and lemon, mixed with sesame seeds.

2. Pig’s feet, canned

Specific goods, looking quite unappetizing.

3. The nectar from the clams

It is unclear who actually buys this drink. Probably the same fans sauce with vodka.

4. Boiled peeled eggs

Don’t want to spend the time to clean the boiled eggs? Then this product is definitely for you.

5. Chopped onion

Even the Americans don’t want the onions to be cut, and ready for go to the supermarket.

6. Soda bacon

Taste is clearly an Amateur.

7. Frozen bread

I wonder what he tastes the frozen bread?

8. Pickled eggs

Americans marinate everything, even eggs.

