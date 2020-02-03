8 things you can get for free in February
From free frozen yogurt to the free antivirus software edition of Money Talks News has compiled some of the most interesting proposals Feb. In this collection there are also offers free food delivery and movie rental is the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day.
Free yogurt — 6 February and 14 February
The international frozen yogurt day falls on 6 February, and to celebrate this event, Yogurtland will be giving away free cups at 5 ounces (150 g) froyo or ice cream from 16:00 to 19:00.
In addition, you will be able to get frozen yogurt BOGO on Valentine’s Day.
Free antivirus software — constantly
Want to keep your computer and all your transactions are safe? Antivirus software can protect your device from viruses and malware.
Free trade on Vanguard — constantly
Many investment companies have recently cut their spending on trade stocks and exchange-traded funds to zero. Vanguard is no exception.
The giant Fund just announced that it now offers without a fee Commission in online stock trading and options trading to all clients of Vanguard Brokerage.
Free hockey — 22 Feb
It’s a great day for parents who have growing little athletes. The national hockey League and member clubs ‘ NHL allows children aged 4 to 9 years old to try their hand at the sport before investing additional time and money.
BOGO ice cream at Carvel on Wednesdays
Giant ice cream offers a promotion that is perfect for a couple ice cream lovers: two classic ice creams for the price of one.
Free pancakes — February 25
In honor of National pancake day on February 25 will be awarded free pancakes among guests of the event. Visitors can also get a chance to win free pancakes for life and other interesting prizes.
Free sticker Harley-Davidson — constantly
Love your bike? Show your pride trip with a free sticker Harley-Davidson.
Visit Harley-Davidson to receive your free sticker “Harley-Davidson: a clash of kings”, while supplies last.
Free shipping food and films constantly
Popular food delivery service refuses the first three delivery charges for new customers and adds three free movie rentals from Redbox. It’s the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day.
