8 things you can get for free in July
Come July, and, except for independence Day, he has something to offer you. From free coffee to free TV for dogs, edition of Money Talks News has compiled some of the best deals available in July.
Free unlimited coffee at Panera Bread all summer
Want to enjoy free unlimited premium hot or iced coffee and hot tea all summer? Just sign up for MyPanera+Coffee and order directly in the app, online or in the cafe.
Free trial of DogTV
Looking for new and interesting ways to entertain your four-legged friend? Sign up for a free trial of DogTV.
The guys from DogTV say that it is “the only technology that was created for dogs with sounds developed from the scientific point of view to enrich the environment of your dog”. The program is partially designed to reduce stress and separation anxiety.
Free black and white photocopy at Staples — up to 4 July
Want to make free copies of important documents or coloring pages for kids? To support parents who don’t know what to do, working at home, Staples offers 50 free black-and-white copies of any documents of your choice. Just go to the nearest store before July 4 to take advantage of this generous offer.
Free sample of Degree deodorant — until the end
Antiperspirant Degree “dries instantly”, and you can try it for free until the consumables will end.
Free training Microsoft Office 365 for students and teachers — constantly
Did you know that students and teachers can use the free Microsoft Office 365 Education. The offer includes access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Microsoft, as well as additional tools for the classroom.
Free ice skating for children, who are constantly
Skating is great exercise and the perfect cure for boredom for kids, especially in summer. Available in some States, program, Kids Skate Free offers free time at the rink, but the hours, age and timing are dependent on the center of Catania. Please note that some institutions currently do not accept visitors because of the pandemic COVID-19.
Free recipes — constantly
Download a Chapter of the Cookbook for free. From quick breads and cakes to sauces and spreads and dinners — there is even a Chapter dedicated solely to the liver with bacon and chocolate chips — this offer is sure to hone your cooking skills.
Free cleaning kit national parks — constantly
Want to contribute to the preservation of the beauty and purity of our national parks? Sign up for a free cleaning kit containing sunscreen, disinfectant for hands, gloves, reflective vest, biodegradable bags, first aid kit and more.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6181
[name] => free
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => besplatno
)
free
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 14667
[name] => July
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => iyul
)
июльFacebookVkontakte
bookmark