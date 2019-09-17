8 useful qualities of Apple cider vinegar specialists voiced
Apple cider vinegar, firmly entrenched in our kitchen. It is widely used in the preparation of various sauces and other dressings for salads. Also, it is used as health remedies for some malfunctions of the body.
For example, the known positive effects of Apple cider vinegar for colds, in the fight against obesity, the use of Apple cider vinegar for cosmetic purposes. In our material we will tell you what other useful qualities of Apple cider vinegar.
1. Normalizes the level of glucose in the blood
This result is achieved due to the ability of Apple cider vinegar to increase the sensitivity of cells to insulin, which leads to reduction of blood sugar levels. Drinking Apple vinegar as a drink: 1 tablespoon +to 200.0 ml of water in a day is enough to slow down the metabolism of carbohydrates.
2. Helps to lose weight
Japanese scientists, after a series of studies concluded that 2 tablespoons of Apple cider vinegar in a glass of water slows down the movement of food through the digestive tract, which allows a person a longer period to experience the feeling of hunger.
3. Lowers cholesterol
Experts from Iran proved experimentally that the use of Apple cider vinegar acting on the “bad” cholesterol may reduce its performance. And this, in turn, is beneficial to the heart and blood vessels.
4. Healthy skin
Included in Apple cider vinegar lactic, succinic, citric and, accordingly, acetic acid is able to suppress the growth of pathogenic microbes that cause acne. It should be remembered that pure Apple cider vinegar for consumption and application on the skin is not safe. You can get burned.
5. Leads to normal pressure
Scientists have proven that thanks to the ability of Apple cider vinegar break down bad cholesterol, decreases the amount of cholesterol plaques and purified the blood vessels, which leads to the reduction of pressure.
6. Reduces the symptoms of GERD
The use of the drink from Apple cider vinegar will help to prevent the reverse flow of acid from the stomach into the esophagus, which will relieve your heartburn and nausea.
7. Will return the health of the intestines
This effect is achieved due to the beneficial bacteria, which are rich in Apple cider vinegar. There is a restoration of the intestinal flora, creates a barrier to pathogenic microorganisms, improve the processes of the digestive tract digestibility of nutrients.
8. Prevents bad smell
For those who suffer from excessive sweating — wiping of problem areas with a solution of Apple cider vinegar can help to avoid unpleasant smell.