8 valuable properties cheap millet
Wheat or grain, produced from millet, is one of the cheapest products today. While millet has a whole range of valuable health benefits, which including improving immunity and heart health.
Contains many beneficial ingredients. Millet contains protein and important essential amino acids. In addition, it includes antioxidants that protect body cells from harmful environmental influences, as well as inflammation. Zinc, b vitamins and PP, and silicic acid data trace elements also contained in wheat, making cereal an assistant in strengthening the immune system. In addition, millet contains above-average quantities of essential minerals, magnesium, calcium, potassium, and trace elements of fluoride, which, like calcium, necessary for healthy bones and teeth.
Does not contain gluten. Unlike other grains, millet contains no gluten, a component of gluten which is not tolerated by people with celiac disease. As part of a gluten-free diet, dish of millet can be eaten without hesitation.
Excellent source of iron. Millet is the most iron-rich grain: 100 grams contains about 7 milligrams of iron, which is more than the proverbial oatmeal. Iron is vital for blood formation and oxygen transportation in the body, but from plant foods it is poorly absorbed by the intestine. So millet doctors suggest always to combine fresh fruits and vegetables: it contained vitamin C helps your body better absorb iron.
Makes slimmer. Rich in mineral mixture, presence of vital amino acids and complex carbohydrates, high in protein and fiber make wheat a good choice for those who want to lose weight or to take care of her figure. Millet long time to digest and promotes a prolonged sense of fullness. While 100 grams of cooked millet gives a total of 114 calories.
Protects blood vessels from damage. After oats millet ranks second in the fat content among the cereals. From the point of view of the physiology of nutrition is especially interesting for its high proportion of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids. Some of them can not be produced by the body, but they are important to balance the level of lipids in the blood, which is important for protection of vessels from the pathogenic changes caused by accumulations of cholesterol.
Normalizes the heart. As a source of magnesium and potassium, millet has a positive effect on the cardiovascular system: magnesium in combination with potassium regulates the heart muscle. Dishes from millet are often recommended to drink for people suffering from atherosclerosis and diabetes, as magnesium is a cofactor of over 300 enzymes, and in particular those involved in glucose uptake and the synthesis of insulin.
Useful for patients with asthma. Millet is useful for asthmatics due to magnesium: its increase in the body reduces the frequency of attacks and relieve the symptoms of the disease.
Improves the condition of postmenopausal women. Millet contains lignans – substances of plant estrogens. Lignans protect the body from disorders in the cardiovascular system, have the ability to prevent the occurrence of breast cancer and other hormone-dependent cancers. Women post-menopausal period are at more risk in terms of cardiovascular diseases. According to the data published in the edition “Journal of heart”, a regular intake of whole grains, including millet, slows the development of atherosclerosis and progression of arterial stenosis in women of post-menopausal age group.