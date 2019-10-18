8 ways to get rid of belly fat
Nutritionists point out – besides the fact that belly fat is unsightly, it also may indicate inflammation in the body or even diabetes. As well as problems with the gall bladder. Experts say the only way to get rid of belly fat is a sport, and eating certain foods.
According to experts, if you follow these simple tips, results can be achieved very quickly.
1. Drink more water and unsweetened tea
Nutritionists urge stop drinking sweetened beverages. This applies to both sugar and artificial sweeteners. Drink plain water, unsweetened tea, black coffee and green tea for maximum benefit. These four products are known to stop dehydration and can increase your metabolism.
2. Eat fruits and vegetables
To calm the sweet tooth will help fruit. They contains many beneficial vitamins, antioxidants and fiber. Fiber makes you feel full longer, and you will not eat so much.
Eat raw, steamed or grilled vegetables, they contain important nutrients. The nutritionists remind — do not add mayonnaise or any other store-bought fuel to your vegetables.
3. Eat meat
Lean beef or chicken is the winner in the fight against belly fat. Vegetable proteins such as beans, beans are also great for losing volume. Studies show that the more good quality protein you eat, the less fat in the abdomen.
4. Avoid refined carbohydrates
Refined carbohydrates include beer, bread, rice, pastries, sodas, pastas, sweets and Breakfast cereals. They turn into sugar and add volume to your figure. In addition, they increase the appetite.
5. Eat fiber
Studies show that eating from 10 to 14 grams of fiber a day reduces belly fat by 4.5 kg over 4 months.
Fiber is found in foods such as oat bran, nuts, barley, Flaxseed, oranges, apples and carrots. Eating these foods you will feel satiated for much longer. You’ll also get more nutrients, because food moves more slowly through the intestines.
6. Add Chia seeds
Chia seeds are extremely rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fiber, protein and healthy fats. Use Chia seeds daily, adding to juice, cereal, yogurt or rice.
7. Avoid TRANS fats
Experts recommend cooking with coconut, sunflower, olive or avocado oil, but use them in moderation.
8. And, of course, exercise!
Nutritionists say, if you follow the rules listed above, you will lose weight, but if you add to this at least light daily exercise, the fat will go away much faster. Experts note that it is not necessary to exhaust yourself exhausting workouts just 15 minutes a day. This could be walking, running, swimming or Cycling.