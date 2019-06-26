8-year-old boy in Toronto was bitten by a coyote, possibly rabies (PHOTO)

Toronto police said that 8-year-old boy while riding on a bike twice bitten by a coyote in a city Park Thorncliffe. The incident happened last week.

June 19 at 6 p.m. the boy was riding a Bicycle at 43 Thorncliffe Park Drive when he was attacked by a coyote and bitten twice in the leg and eyebrow.

Eyewitnesses said that the animal from the mouth would drool and foam, so it’s possible that the coyote is rabid. The boy should be vaccinated.

According to authorities, the boy was not observed symptoms of rabies.

The police also warns that if any person or pet was bitten by a wild, you must immediately call 911. And if you see a wild animal, which led or start to behave strangely, then you must tell the number 1-888-574-6656.

The Ministry of health of Toronto reminds us that if you are bitten or scratched by the coyote, then you need to clean the wound with soap and water for 15 minutes, use an antiseptic and call your doctor.