80-year-old Japanese man conquers the world by the beautiful images he creates them in Microsoft Excel
He began to draw in Excel because he didn’t have money for materials. The artist did not expect that success will come quickly, so made the special 10-year plan, says Esquire.
80-year-old Tatsuo Horiuchi (Tatsuo Horiuchi) from Japan creates pictures in Microsoft Excel.
He started painting about 20 years ago, when he retired. By choosing this path, She immediately ran into difficulties — he had no funds for materials. That’s why he decided to use his computer, but instead of different programs, he settled on Excel. According to the artist, this software is easy and flexible to use and has wide functionality.
According to him, he didn’t expect that success will come quickly, therefore “amounted to a 10-year plan”. During the first three years he concentrated on drawing skills and portrayed all that he saw around him, such as vegetables.
The next three years, Tatsuo started to combine several motifs to create a big picture. He then applied for the competition Excel Authoshape Art Contest and won the Grand prize. It was then that he began to attract wide attention of people to your creativity. Today his fame spread far beyond Japan.
His works and fragments of works:
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 744
[name] => art
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => skill
)
art
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13725
[name] => contemporary art
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => sovremennoe-skill
)
modern искусствоFacebookVkontakte
bookmark