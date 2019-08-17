81-year-old Jane Fonda became the face of the sport collection
Now in Las Vegas is a major exhibition in the field of fashion and retailing Magic fashion tradeshow, and yesterday a guest of the event was 81-year-old Jane Fonda, which presented its sports collection, designed for an online store evine.com.
That it plans to release a line for the active lifestyle, the celebrity said in a recent interview, and here brought their ideas to life.
Select the segment of sports fashion is quite understandable, because the Fund was not only famous as an actress, but also as the guru of aerobics, her lessons were a real hit in the 80s. it Should be noted that Jane seems to be obviously inspired by the fashion of those years when creating his collection.
There are a lot of bright leopard prints and neon shades that were willing and she Jane in the past and in the present too! At the presentation of the Fund appeared in a black sports suit with bright green accents.
After the demonstration of the collection, the actress also took part in a public talk company Project Womens, which helps to promote the brands of women’s clothing.
To be a revolutionary you have to be first person. You need to care about the people who feel helpless,
— said the Fund.