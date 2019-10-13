81-year-old Jane Fonda was arrested in Washington
Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda is known not only for his roles in cult films, but an active social position. So, last Friday, the star staged a rally in front of Congress.
81-year-old Jane Fonda has always been indifferent to global problems. Along with filming the actress popularized the idea of a healthy lifestyle, creating their own complexes of exercises on aerobics and participating in sporting events around the world.
Recently a celebrity was interested in the problems of ecology and started to discuss them on your website.
By his own admission Funds, on her opinion in this matter was influenced by Greta Thunberg — the infamous 16-year-old Swedish activist, nominated for Nobel peace prize.
In for several years Greta on Friday walking to school, setting up a strike near the building of the government of his country, to draw attention to the ecological crisis.
The actress said that too on Fridays to protest near the building of the U.S. Congress in Washington. On 11 October it joined another 15 people, but soon all, including kinodelo, was arrested.
However, such reaction of law enforcement does not bother Jane. She intends to continue to fight for a change in policy in relation to environmental issues. “I moved to Washington to be closer to the epicenter of the fight for our climate. Every Friday until January I’ll be leading weekly demonstrations, demanding that our political leaders took action to handle the emergency with the climate in which we find ourselves,” wrote on his website a star.