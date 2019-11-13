81-year-old Jane Fonda went to the protest after a night in jail
The last two months of the movie star Jane Fonda speaks to a summary of crime news. Actress every Friday suits on the steps of the Capitol demonstrations urging political leaders to pay attention to the climate crisis. The last such event ended for Jane’s arrest, after which she spent a night in jail, but that didn’t stop her, and on Friday she again took to the barricades.
Protest, Jane appeared in the same red coat. During the last campaign she promised to wear it always from now on and not buy more new things. As it will free up your time from shopping, it can often organize rallies. However, meetings with the police now Jane plans to avoid, she stated last week in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. First, following the detention threatens her long confinement, and she is preparing to shoot a new film this winter, and secondly, she’s “too old to sleep with cockroaches on the benches.”
I spent 20 hours in jail, seven of which I was in the chamber. All cameras were people, and I was alone. One with the cockroaches. Then I was taken to another cell block, where I met with other women — their stories of domestic violence, poverty and despair gave me sadness
told Fund in an interview.
Jane Fonda on the latest action from Capitolias interview the actress also told how had the idea to go all the time for shares in the red coat and how is it connected with Greta Thunberg.
My team decided early on that I had to wear something red. I was puzzled, because usually do not wear this color. And then I just went to Neiman Marcus and bought it for $ 500. Then I decided that this is the last piece of clothing that I ever buy. I am against consumerism, so I had to go for it. I was inspired by Greta Thunberg. She never buys clothes.
Also Jane said, what actions as a sign of the salvation of the ecology of the planet it takes: the actress goes exclusively on the hybrid electric vehicle, almost do not eat meat and fish to avoid the extinction of animal stocks, and instead of an airplane, she prefers to travel by train.