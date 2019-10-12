81-year-old movie star Jane Fonda arrested and handcuffed taken to the station: video got to…
81-year-old American actress Jane Fonda were arrested and taken in handcuffs to the police station. Video of her arrest, which occurred on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, got to the net. It is a police actress to the car. The Fund stood out from the crowd of like-minded people with his gorgeous red coat.
.@Janefonda is the THIRD arrest here at the US Capitol… The moment it happened…@WUSA9 #ClimateChange #FireDrillFriday #breaking pic.twitter.com/wWoZggYloN
— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) October 11, 2019
The famous social activist Jane joined protests designed to draw attention to climate change. The Fund was not only a participant but also one of the organizers of the event.
This is the third arrest Jane near the walls of the Capitol.
The Foundation explained to users on the network, what inspires her young Swedish ecoactivity Greta Thunberg, which predicted the Nobel peace prize, but the award eventually went not to her. “Said Greta Thunberg, “our house is on fire”, and should act accordingly,” wrote veterans Hollywood.
The Fund has promised to protest at the Capitol every Friday (following the example of Greta strikes at the building of the Swedish Parliament) — in any weather. And urged to join it.
Fund — not only in Hollywood fan of 16-year-old Greta.
