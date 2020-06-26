84-year-old Khrushchev’s son died in the United States: testimony of a widow at odds with the police version
The son of the first Secretary of the CPSU Nikita Khrushchev died from a gunshot wound to the head, announced on Monday, June 22, in the coroner service of the state of Rhode island. What is known about the death of Sergei Khrushchev? Says the BBC.
Sergei Khrushchev died June 18 at his home in the town of Cranston, state of Rhode island. The police called his wife Valentina Golenko at 9:15 a.m. local time.
Arrived at the scene outfit two police officers and an ambulance. Arriving, they found Khrushchev and knew immediately that he was dead, reported the local newspaper Providence Journal police major Todd Patalano.
Place of death Khrushchev was examined by criminologists who found no suspicious signs, added Patalano.
However, the case into the death of Khrushchev was open. The cause of death was a wound to the head, Patalano confirmed this to reporters.
Now the investigation is completed the case is closed and no charges, he added, declining to answer further questions.
The representative of the coroner service of Rhode island Joseph Wendelken confirmed bi-Bi-si information about the cause of death, but also nothing more said, stressing that the case is closed.
The widow Valentina Golenko Khrushchev, meanwhile, said the RIA Novosti news Agency that her husband died of old age.
“Do not tell me all the gossip. He died in this prison — of old age. He died of old age. He was sick for two years,” said Golenko Agency.
The fall of Khrushchev was buried at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow, she said.
The son of the First Secretary, scholar and teacher
Sergei Khrushchev is one of five children of the Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. He was a scientist, designer of space systems.
From 1958 to 1991, Sergei Khrushchev worked as a Deputy Director of the three Soviet institutions.
In particular, he developed cruise and ballistic missiles OKB-52 in Reutov.
In the United States, Khrushchev came as a guest lecturer in 1991 with his third wife, Valentina Golenko.
He never returned to Russia, continuing to lecture on cold war history at Brown University in Providence, near his home in Cranston.
Khrushchev received US citizenship in 1999 together with his wife, passing the exam on knowledge of the history and political system of the United States. By the time he taught at the University on a permanent basis.
Already in exile Khrushchev wrote articles on political topics, was performed in U.S. universities. He wrote a lot about my father: the first biography of Nikita Khrushchev, edited by Sergei Khrushchev came out in 1964, the last “Reformer”, was released in 2010, it was Sergei Khrushchev said Bi-bi-si.
Neighbors Khrushchev, Sergei remembered fondly. He himself in an interview mentioned that the passion for carpentry and he built in the basement of the Russian bath.
Rosemary Palumbo, at which Khrushchev and his wife bought the house, said that every year met with Khrushchev and his wife for Christmas.
“They were walking in the area, he went barefoot,” says Palumbo.
Khrushchev, according to her, he preferred whiskey to vodka, and collected butterflies.
“He loved to brag about his collection,” recalls Palumbo.
“He and his wife were happy together,” she adds.
bookmark