84-year-old Sophia Loren starred in the first film in 10 years
Curious passers-by stopped to watch took place in the streets of Rome filming the movie, did not immediately recognize the elderly woman in a wheelchair — the living legend of cinema Sophia Loren. The actress, virtually no makeup and polozhennye hair, dressed in a colorful skirt and a red shawl draped over her shoulders, looked really strange.
Lauren removed now in the drama “the Life before us”. To the delight of spectators it became clear that the health of the actress is not in such a deplorable condition, as one might think. And in a wheelchair she was because her character, unlike Sophie, according to the script, and really can’t walk.
The appearance of the 84-year-old Sophie on the set was a big surprise, because the last time she participated in the filming almost 10 years ago in the Italian TV movie “My house is full of mirrors”. Everyone thought that the famous actress has finally retired to a well-deserved rest. However, her son, 46-year-old Director Edoardo Ponti — managed to persuade the actress to return to the movie.
Recall: Edoardo Sophie gave birth to her husband, producer Carlo Ponti, with whom she lived for a total of as much as 46 years. Interestingly, Ponti married Loren went out twice. First, she married him in 1957, but five years later the couple divorced. But less than five years, they were married again, and Sophie remained with her husband until his death in 2007-m to year. Despite his advanced age, the actress, as she claims, still has not lost the ability to enjoy life. “I think we should all enjoy the time we have on this earth. And since old age is just part of this life, we should enjoy it…” said the actress.