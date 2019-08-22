85-year-old woman and her five partners of pensioners arrested for having sex in a public place
The police of the city of Fairfield American of Connecticut received a complaint that a local public Park-reserve, grace Richardson some people had an Orgy. When officers arrived to check the received signal, they found six seniors, “involved in sexual activity”. It was 85-year-old woman Joyce Butler and five men — 67-year-old Daniel Dobbins, 62-year-old Otto Williams, 75-letni Charles Ardito, 62-year-old John Lenarz and 82-year-old Richard Butler. The latter accounts for Joyce’s husband.
Six lovers Threesome was arrested. As informs television channel Fox, they were charged with disturbing public order, and obscene behavior. All of them will appear before court. The photographs of the four men were released by police. An elderly lady and her husband were relieved from this necessity.
As it turned out, Daniel Dobbins was previously arrested for appearing in a public place in the Nude. Then he said that he goes naked for medical reasons.
