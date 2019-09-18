86 tigers, taken three years ago of the controversial ‘tiger monastery in Thailand did not survive (PHOTO)

More than half of the tigers shipped in 2016 from discredit “tiger monastery” in Thailand, died during these three years. According to the Department of national parks in the country, of the 147 tigers survived only 61. The main causes of death of animals were the laryngeal paralysis, distemper of dog, which is also transmitted to the members of the cat family and is caused by transport stress.

The Department said that the tigers were infected before the evacuation of the monastery: two nursery where they are kept, are located at a distance from each other, but the animals had similar symptoms and they died around the same time. In addition, the tigers had reduced immunity and were observed genetic problems due to inbreeding – inbreeding.

According to the source Thai PBS, most animals confiscated from the monks belong to the Amur tigers that have been bred in captivity, and therefore does not have natural immunity and susceptible to disease.

The head of the Department of wildlife conservation of Thailand at the end of last year mentioned the death of several tigers in an interview with The New York Times, but declined to give their exact number and stated that the authorities provide the tigers with the best care, which is only capable of.

Animal rights activists believe that the deaths of so many tigers could have been avoided if their removal from the monastery and accommodation in the new place was better organized. The founder of the Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, Edwin PEC stated that, contrary to the recommendations of the big cats kept in small cramped cages that contributed to the spread of distemper. According to Wick, the limited state budget does not allowed to ensure the animal’s care, but instead to seek help, the authorities insisted to do all the work yourself, the BBC reported.

Animal rights activist Tanya Erzinclioglu, for six years helping to care for the inhabitants of the “tiger monastery”, said the animals were healthy when they were taken, but many of them are unable to adapt to new conditions, and in particular to a new diet. As a result, some tigers stopped there.

During the evacuation the tigers Erzinclioglu advocated that they remain in the monastery, but came under the control of the Department of national parks, but the authorities rejected that idea. After leaving the temple, she started a nonprofit organization to raise funds for the construction of larger enclosures for the tigers and buying dietary supplements.

“Tiger monastery” was established in Kanchanaburi province in the East of Thailand in 1994 as a shelter for wild animals. There lived the young, whose parents were killed by poachers and tigers, which were previously kept as Pets. The monastery was popular with tourists, they were allowed to take pictures and play with the tigers, pet them and feed. This business brought in 5.7 million dollars a year.

Went dark, and rumors: former employees and animal rights activists were told that visitors scoff at the tigers that they are kept in appalling conditions and are poorly fed. The resident is also suspected of breeding cats for sale in smuggling. The monastery denied all allegations, but it did not save him from scandal. In 2014 it became clear that there was missing three adult male tiger. Implanted in their bodies, the microchips were removed.

In may 2016 began large-scale evacuation of tigers from the monastery, which involved more than 2 thousand people, including veterinarians, employees of the Department of wildlife conservation, the local police and army. During the operation on the territory of the monastery was discovered dozens of dead tiger cubs in glass jars and in the freezer.

It was also found that the monks were selling Souvenirs and amulets from the skins and bones of animals. Three monks are already in the process of the RAID tried to take out complex 1600 items, including tiger skins and teeth, amulets and medallions skins with photos of the Abbot of the monastery inside.

In the monastery after the allegations of illegal trade in tigers explained that in 2010, all cases of death of animals were recorded, and their carcasses are not cremated according to Buddhist customs, as before, and kept in closed containers or in a frozen state as proof that black market they have not got.