86-year-old Joan Collins sparkled at the party
June 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Joan Collins visited yesterday the party of The Old Vic, held at the brewery in London.
In front of photographers, the actress appeared in a dress MIDI metallic color with frill on the hem and sleeves. Waist she said a black strap with buckle.
Spectacular outfit Joan added silver dress shoes with black socks, black shiny clutch bag, wrist watch and diamond earrings.
Her hair was arranged in beautiful curls, and face to face traditional makeup with an emphasis on the red lipstick. And who would say that Collins is already 86?
Joan always carefully contemplating their exits and looks are always second to none. Here’s how, for example, this evening dress and black high heels she is a real beauty.