86-year-old Joan Collins sparkled at the party

| June 25, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Joan Collins visited yesterday the party of The Old Vic, held at the brewery in London.

In front of photographers, the actress appeared in a dress MIDI metallic color with frill on the hem and sleeves. Waist she said a black strap with buckle.

86-летняя Джоан Коллинз блистала на вечеринке

Spectacular outfit Joan added silver dress shoes with black socks, black shiny clutch bag, wrist watch and diamond earrings.

Her hair was arranged in beautiful curls, and face to face traditional makeup with an emphasis on the red lipstick. And who would say that Collins is already 86?

Joan always carefully contemplating their exits and looks are always second to none. Here’s how, for example, this evening dress and black high heels she is a real beauty.

86-летняя Джоан Коллинз блистала на вечеринке

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.