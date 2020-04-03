89-year-old former owner of Formula-1 in the fourth time will be the father
Bernie Ecclestone and Fabiana Flosi
89-year-old British businessman Bernie Ecclestone, who up to 2017 was the owner of Formula 1, and his 44-year-old wife Fabiana Flosi are preparing for the birth of the child which should be born in July.
Honorary President of the f-1 with his sense of humor, commented on this news and added that this time waiting for her son.
“After I finished working in Formula 1, we have to Fabiana had enough time to practice. If to speak seriously, these days we are breaking themselves (Ecclestone is due to the quarantine imposed in the UK because of the coronavirus – approx. LB.ua). But I want to stay on good terms with his wife, even despite the fact that we are waiting for long-term isolation. Fortunately, we always have enough work on the farm. Fabiana also watching their coffee plantation (Flosi – Brazilian – approx. LB.ua).
The sex of the baby? Finally I have a boy” – quoted Ecclestone Blick.
Recall, Bernie was married three times. By his first wife, Evie Bamford, in 1955, his first daughter, Deborah, who made Bernie a great-grandfather.
Two daughters, Tamara and Petra were born from 28 years of marriage with Slavici, whom he divorced in 2011.
Since 2012 married to Flosi.