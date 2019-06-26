9 codewords of the cruise staff, significant that the liner was an emergency
Be alert, next time you go to sea — these nine code words will tell you that the ship or overboard, there was something dangerous or beyond the norm.
To ensure guests a relaxing atmosphere, most of the major cruise lines came up with the internal code words for use during emergencies — each of them indicates certain circumstances, but you will not know about it, if you have not studied the issue specifically, says Reader’s Digest.
Janet Semenova, an independent representative of a network of Palm Coast Travel and the Signature Travel Network, said that the code words are used on the different cruise lines to signal a real emergency. Before the ship would be passengers, the cruise staff and captains undergo intense training to confirm competence required for working on cruise liners. So, here are a few examples of code words used in the cruises.
“PVI” and “30-30”
Not all stomachs are created for boating. One of the most common phrases in cruises, Semenov says, is “PVI” — meaning that someone puked in the public part of the ship (public vomio All other incidents of a General nature are simply called “30-30”.
“Kilo” and “Bravo”
If you see that the cruise staff runs into a certain area of the ship, do not panic. Semenov says that the team there are certain places where everyone should be in case of an emergency situation. To inform, the crew uses the word “Kilo”. And quite suddenly — “Bravo” means a fire on Board the ship.
“Charlie, Charlie, Charlie”
It seems that the more serious the threat, the more stupid code word. A signal that sounds like “Charlie, Charlie, Charlie”, used when the captain wants to warn the crew about a possible threat to security on the ship. But here, assured Semenova, do not need to worry — the staff and the captain of the cruise liner receive ongoing training in case of emergency situations.
“Alpha” or “Sierra”, Operation “Bright star” or “Rising star”
Emergency medical care on cruises rarely required, but when this happens, the team has a few code words to report the problem. Semenov noted that if you want to use the stretcher and the crew says “alpha” or “Sierra”. Serious condition or death the ship can be designated as “operation Bright star” or “Rising star” (Bright Star or Rising Star). People sometimes die on Board the ship, and these words warn the crew about the need to delicately take care of the deceased.