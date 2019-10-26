9 foods that accelerate the elimination of toxins from the body
In the body on a daily basis gets many toxins – from the air, unhealthy food, alcohol and tobacco smoke. German doctors published on the portal Focus Online the list of products that contribute to the rapid excretion from the body of potentially toxic substances.
Lemons. Acidic citrus fruits contain large amounts of antioxidants that protect from free radicals and also have anti-inflammatory action. If you have the stomach, add a little fresh lemon juice in water to drink and food.
Hot pepper. The key ingredient is capsaicin, the substance that provides the pungent taste, stimulates digestion and accelerates metabolic processes. Due to the rapid metabolism the body actively removes toxins.
Apples. Present in apples, Apple acid stimulates activity of the intestines, helping him move faster to get rid of all the junk.
Pasta with tomato sauce. Pasta of coarse flour with tomato paste and Basil – great healthy dishes. Fiber pasta promote intestinal peristalsis, tomato paste provides b vitamins and the antioxidant lycopene, Basil also contains antioxidants. All these ingredients stimulate the anti-inflammatory activity of the immune system which begins to actively “hunt” for toxins.
Parsley. Use parsley stimulates the body to actively excrete contaminants with urination.
Water. Sufficient drinking water is one of the best ways to make the body more healthy, because it toxins and other harmful substances are washed out from the body. But also it is important to drink clean, filtered water – raw moisture itself can be a source of pollutants from the environment.
Warm water with ginger. A daily glass of warm water with ginger produces on the body detoxification and promotes weight loss. It was found that the use of ginger increases the thermal effects of food, intensifying the process of energy production by the body and increasing fat consumption for energy generation.
Berries. A handful of berries is tasty and healthy. Thanks to the maintenance of high concentrations of antioxidants and vitamins the consumption of berries have a positive effect on your liver, improves its filtering properties.
Beet. This vegetable stimulates the liver and bowel, and also contains a lot of iron and folic acid which is good for blood formation. Improvement of hematopoiesis also contributes to a more intensive release of tissues and organs from contaminating their substances.