9 GMO foods, which you should stay away
GMO products have long been sold, but not all realize that we eat them almost every day. Genetically modified foods represent the foods obtained by genetic engineering. The technique allows plants to become more resistant to pesticides and pests, increases yields and frost resistance. However, such products when ingested into the human body to cause irreversible processes, for example, can cause allergies, food poisoning, and make the body susceptible to antibiotics.
Potatoes
This is a very popular root crop can be genetically modified. It added the gene of the Scorpion that saved him from the Colorado potato beetle and other pests. To GMO varieties of domestic breeding products in Russia considers “Nevsky plus”, “Lugowski 1210 amk”, “Elizabeth 2904/1kgs”.
Corn
Very often flash messages about the complete safety of this product. But experts believe that corn is a GMO product which with constant use is fraught with problems with the kidneys, liver, heart, nadpochechnymi.
Tomatoes
40% of tomatoes sold on the domestic market, are GMO foods. In the fruit is enough in antioxidants, and they look quite attractive and neat. As a rule, genetically modified tomatoes have a similar size incision will not produce juice and not have a tomato taste.
Apples
To distinguish GMO products from natural very simple. They do not spoil, do not darken when cut, can be stored for almost a year. To extend the shelf life of the product specialists have put in apples synthetic gene. Of course, no good for health it will not turn out.
Vegetable oil
Vegetable oil is produced from sunflower, flax, canola, soy and corn. But these products are entirely genetically modified.
Strawberry
In this useful, it would seem that the berry has the gene of the Arctic flounder. In the end, the experts got the strawberries, which is not afraid of cold. It is therefore not necessary to eat strawberries in the middle of winter in Russia. It has nothing to do with natural, even the taste will be absolutely colourless, and the berry crisp and unnatural.
Soy
Soybeans are one of the most common GMO foods. They are able to cause irreversible problems with the pancreas. You should avoid food with soy lecithin, which contains hazardous to health and allergens.
Sausages
Despite the fact that manufacturers are required to indicate that the product is genetically modified, it is the producers of meat products do it less often. In minced meat, usually add corn starch or flour and soya suspension, which is also fraught with health problems.
Figure
Rice grows almost all year round. Its popularity among consumers is so high that producers were forced to genetically modify it. In the end, it increases productivity, creates a protection against diseases and fungal infections.