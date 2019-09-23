9 goals in 11 games: striker Ukraine’s Yaremchuk feeric t-shirt “Ghent” (video)
Ukraine striker Roman Yaremchuk, whose goal saved the national team of Ukraine from defeat in the friendly with Nigeria, continues to delight its fans with a performance of the Belgian “Gent”. Here and in the next match of national championship on the field “Zulte-Waregem” 23-year-old striker converted a penalty and scored with games than helped his team to score one point — 2:2 (Igor Plastun played in the first half, and Roman Bezus was on the bench).
All in all, five meetings of the championship of Belgium Yaremchuk scored 5 goals and top League Goalscorers is inferior (with four players) only ex-striker of Kiev “Dynamo” 33-year-old Dieumerci Mbokani from “Antwerp” (6 goals).
In addition, forward of the national team of Ukraine, struck in this year gate teams of Luxembourg, Serbia and Nigeria, has already scored four goals for Genk in the Europa League. Nine punches (plus one assist) in 11 games of the season — a brilliant result of the Novel! A total of 90 matches in the t-shirt “Ghent”, the Ukrainian striker scored 30 goals and 11 times successfully assisted team-mates.
After seven games played, “Gent” with 14 points in the championship of Belgium in fifth place, four points behind leader “the standard”, who has one match more.
Photo of FC “Ghent”
