9 healthy habits, life-prolonging
Thanks to the development of medicine in recent decades, human lifespan has increased. But there are other factors that help us to live longer.
Green vegetables. Consumption of green vegetables is associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.
More activity. The more in a person’s life episodes of physical activity, the stronger health and longer life.
A quick walk. Studies show that the pace of walking is directly linked to life expectancy. Scientists from the University of Sydney found that walking at a quick pace reduces the probability of premature death by 24%.
Marital happiness. During the observations more than 4 400 straight guy for 8 years, the researchers found that the desire to give happiness to your spouse has a positive impact not only his life, but the life expectancy of its second half.
Temporary starvation. Periods of fasting, which include, for example, abstinence from food for one day a week, increase life expectancy through effects on certain genes.
Low-calorie diet. Following a diet low in calories directly extend the lifetime, and overeating leads to obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
Cycling. French researchers found that the participants in the famous Cycling race “Tour de France” possess in General a longer life expectancy compared to those who bike not riding.
Smaller TV. If you are over 25, it would be reasonable to limit time spent in front of televisions, as the study showed scientists from the University of Queensland in Australia.
Nature walks. Monitor 3 000 people aged 70 to 90 years over 25 years showed that those who were walking 2-5 times a week, lived longer than the others.