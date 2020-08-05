9% more gas for the population will rise
With the approaching heating period, the gas market is included in the season of high prices.
GK “Naftogaz of Ukraine” set the price of natural gas for household customers in August 2020 at the level of UAH 3.24/cubic meter, including VAT and excluding the cost of distribution (shipping). Compared with July, the price of natural gas increased by 270 UAH (9%).
About it reported in a press-service of the company.
“The August price of natural gas for domestic customers of GK Naftogaz of Ukraine amounts to UAH 3.24 per cu. m including VAT and excluding the cost of distribution (shipping) in the framework of the tariff Monthly. The price of gas rose 0.27 UAH per cu. m due to the fact that the market is in a season of high prices which usually comes with the approaching heating period”, — is told in the message.
The press service noted that with the termination of the regime of regulated prices for gas for the population (PSO), the company will publish prices within the framework of the tariff “Monthly” in the beginning of the month of consumption.
Until August 1, 2020, the price of gas for domestic customers of the company were United and were published only after the 22nd of the month of consumption.
According to the press service, the tariff “Monthly” is the first tariff that the company offers to its customers.
“Now all existing residential customers of the company are automatically transferred to this tariff. It provides post-payment for the consumed gas. The company also drew attention to the possibility to save 1% of the total gas bill if the customer will pay for the consumed resource to the 15th of the month following the month of consumption through personal Cabinet my.gas.ua and the chat-bot GASUA,” said the company.
We will remind, Naftogaz announced that soon the company will offer its customers new pricing plans and other offers.
Existing gas reserves in underground storage facilities of Ukraine will keep gas prices in the country at a relatively low level even in the midst of the heating season.
