9 occupations where you can work remotely and to receive from $61 000 per year
Although the pandemic COVID-19 has a negative impact on the U.S. economy in may and June of 2020, millions of jobs were added to the labour market. Many of these new roles was hard-hit industries such as leisure and hotel business. Many people are looking for work, but I prefer the work that can be performed remotely while the pandemic remains in our lives. Fortunately, the number of remote work is also growing. Writes about this Grow.
The publication has collected the top high-paying jobs that can be performed remotely. You can apply for these jobs on sites such as Monster, ZipRecruiter, Glassdoor, Indeed or LinkedIn. If jobs is not specified, whether it is remote, be sure to ask your potential employer during the interview.
The recruiters
The recruiters recruit for the company. They consult with management to understand what kind of person they are looking for. They conduct interviews with candidates to assess whether they are appropriate, and ultimately hire the right candidates.
For the position of recruiter typically requires a bachelor’s degree in human resources, business or another related field.
Average salary: $61 920 per year.
Credit expert
Loan officers work in financial institutions such as banks and contact potential clients to know if they need a loan. They evaluate information and the credit rating of applicants to determine their eligibility for this loan. Their work can involve mortgage loans, car loans, private student loans and other types of loans.
Most loan officers need a bachelor’s degree, and employees who approve mortgage loans must be licensed in your state.
Average salary: $63 270 per year.
Web developer
Web developers create client sites using programming languages such as HTML and JavaScript. They create content for the web sites they created and maintain resources, including eliminate the problem.
Depending on the work the candidate may require a bachelor’s or associate’s degree in the field of web development, web design, programming or another related field.
Average salary: $73 760 per year.
UX designer
Designers of user interface (UX) help the user to get experience with a particular product, such as a website or app. They conduct research to see what your competitors are doing in this area, to understand the experience of users when they interact with the product, and create prototypes to test different models of the product.
To work in UX design often requires a bachelor’s degree in computer science, web development or graphic design.
Average salary: $83 920 per year.
Research analyst
Research analysts collect data about operations in their companies. They identify problems in the workflow, develop solutions to problems using statistical modeling and advise the management on the best action for the performance of the company.
These positions usually require a bachelor’s degree in the field of operations research, statistics, mathematics or other related fields.
Average salary: $84 810 a year
Financial Advisor
Financial advisors help people manage their personal finances. This includes planning short and long term goals, managing debt repayment and help in the selection of investments. Consultants can earn money in various ways, from getting commissions to establish fees for their time.
Financial advisors who sell certain products or managing clients ‘ investments, may need to obtain licenses.
Average salary: $87 850 per year
Analyst information security
Information security analysts ensure the safety of computer systems, tracking potential violation, and implementing the use of security infrastructures in companies.
The job of information security analyst requires a bachelor’s degree in computer science or programming, and knowledge of tools and security programs.
Average salary: $99 730 a year
Regional sales Manager
Regional sales managers are responsible for local commercial groups of various organizations. They respond to customer complaints, prepare budgets for the team, analyze the company’s sales and help their agents to develop methods of attracting new customers.
Most sales managers need a bachelor’s degree and at least some experience in sales.
Average salary: $117 704 per year
Specialist on data processing
The data scientists collect, analyze, and interpretiruya data about how customers interact with a company’s product, from social media to email. They then offer to their organizations with ideas on how to implement changes that can increase productivity and efficiency. They can also create tools for data collection and faster browsing of the results.
Please note that the positions of data scientists may require a master’s degree in computer science, statistics, applied mathematics or other related fields and extensive experience.
Average salary: $122 250 per year
