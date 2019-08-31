9 programs that will help you save money when buying a home in the U.S.
Want to buy a house in the United States often broken about the lack of financial ability of many Americans. 80% of Millennials-tenants in a recent survey on the website of rental apartments Apartment List said that he would like to buy a house, but most of them admitted that they can’t afford it.
However, in the United States has several benefit programs designed to assist in the acquisition of the US population own their first home. A list of them collected edition of Bankrate.
1. The loan guaranteed by FHA
The Federal housing administration acts as a guarantor of your mortgage, if you take such a loan. FHA is an Agency under the Department of housing and urban development USA.
Support FHA offers lenders an additional level of protection, meaning that your lender will not suffer loss if you cannot pay the mortgage, which increases the likelihood that you will get favorable loan terms.
Guaranteed loans FHA usually have lower interest rates than other mortgage loans, and include smaller first premiums.
If your credit score from 580 and above, you can get a mortgage loan guaranteed by FHA with a down payment of 3.5% of the price of the house. If your credit score is below 580, you may still qualify for a mortgage from FHA, but the initial payment would be less than 10% of the purchase amount.
2. A loan from the USDA
Few people know, but the Department of agriculture (USDA) has a program of assistance to home buyers.
The program focuses on homes in rural areas, but you don’t need to buy a farm or to be engaged in the purchased house agriculture.
A mortgage USDA loans are no down payment, and mortgage payments are fixed.
Applicants with a credit rating of 640 or higher are usually eligible for simplified processing of their applications, which requires a smaller number of documents. If your credit score is below 640 score, you can still qualify for a loan from the USDA but the lender will request additional documentation about your financial situation.
3. Credit U.S. Department of veterans Affairs (VA)
The U.S. Department of veterans Affairs is helping with the sale of the house military and veterans.
VA loans are available with lower interest rates and do not require initial payment, in addition, this program does not provide the minimum credit rating necessary for the loan.
If the borrower will be difficult to make the mortgage payments, the VA can negotiate with the lender on behalf of borrower to negotiate a postponement or change of conditions.
4. Program Good Neighbor Next Door
Program Good Neighbor Next Door, sponsored by the Department of housing and urban development, U.S. (HUD), provides assistance in the purchase of housing for law enforcement officers, firefighters, employees of medical and educational institutions.
Through this program, the eligible applicant may receive up to 50% of the house prices in regions where the authorities want to increase the number of people or stopping its outflow.
On the program’s website can be found participating localities in each state. Under the terms of Good Neighbor Next Door, the buyer must live in home at least 36 months from the date of purchase.
5. Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac — government organizations that work with local lenders offering favorable mortgage options for families with low and middle income.
Working with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lenders are offering lower interest rates on mortgages and make the initial contributions of 3% of the total cost of your purchase.
6. Energy efficient mortgage (EEM)
Energy efficient or “green” mortgage is designed to ensure that the borrower has made the newly acquired building more environmentally friendly.
The key advantage of this mortgage is that it provides money for the creation of energy-efficient home without having to make a larger down payment. Additional costs are simply included in the body of the main loan.
Under such loan is subject to install double-layer Windows, additional insulation or a modern heating and cooling.
7. FHA Section 203(k)
This kind of loan backed by the Federal housing administration (FHA), calculates the value of the home once it is renovated and fully prepared to move in after purchase. This allows the borrower to obtain a mortgage loan covering all costs associated with the acquisition and preparation for life a new home.
The initial payment on this loan may be only 3 percent.
8. Loan for native Americans
Since 1992, the program Native American Veteran Direct Loan helps veterans who come from the different tribes of native Americans and their spouses to buy a home.
This program does not involve a down payment or purchase private mortgage insurance (PMI).
This loan provides a 30-year mortgage with a fixed interest rate and low cost of early repayment.
9. Local grants and programs
In addition to the various programs provided by the Federal government, many States and cities offer assistance in the purchase of housing for those who want to buy their first home.
Check the website of your state or community for the purpose of obtaining information on housing grants and programs available in your area.