9 properties of green tea, which can ruin health
According to experts, mostly negative effect of green tea on health is associated with reactions to the caffeine that is contained in this beverage in high doses.
Can cause stomach problems. Don’t have the habit of drinking green tea on an empty stomach. This is largely a healthy drink can increase the acidity in the stomach lead to discomfort and stomach pain. It also has tannins, which can cause constipation.
Prevents to absorb iron. Drink green tea on a quarter reduces the body’s absorption of non-heme iron contained in food. With available a person’s anemia is a property of the beverage can be especially dangerous.
Causes anxiety and nervousness. Green tea has a high levels of caffeine, which can cause neurotic problems, provoke insomnia.
Disrupts heart rhythm. The response to caffeine is individual. In some people, the caffeine in green tea can cause irregularities in heart muscle contraction.
Nausea and diarrhea. Caffeine has the ability to relax muscles. Thus it can affect the muscles of the colon or the muscles of the esophagus. And in that and in other case, you will experience unpleasant symptoms.
Bleeding. The risk of bleeding when consuming green tea increased due to high caffeine content.
Tremor. The effect of caffeine contained in tea, can spread to calcium channels in the cells, causing them reactions, leading to the emergence of tremor.
The intraocular pressure. After drinking green tea increased intraocular pressure within 30 minutes. In the presence of glaucoma the effect of the drink can be very dangerous.
The risk of osteoporosis. Green tea can increase calcium excretion through the urine, and the lack of this mineral in the body contributes to the development of bone, particularly osteoporosis, in which bone tissue becomes very brittle.