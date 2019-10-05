9 signs a man is not able to create a happy family
The man is impossible to build a normal, happy family, gives himself in the first few months of Dating, if you carefully watch and listen. Finding the choice obvious signs of one of the following 9 types of men, it is better to discard the hope that you will be able to change it and not trust his self-promotion and promises. This is not just a man far from ideal and has “shortcomings”, but generally incapable of normal relationships. That is, you and he is just waiting for disappointment and pain. It is necessary to you?
What should concern a man…
1. The signs of windy or romance scams
You do not have time to meet, and he confesses his love and makes an offer? Romantic! But think about it: someone who understands the meaning of family and responsibility, or that relationships — deep intimacy, whether making an offer almost a stranger to the girl under the influence of sudden charm? Such frivolity peculiar to rather immature, childish man. Still behave the scammers expect you to “get” quickly, that too does not help.
Even if he’s not going to be a marriage swindler, anyway, at the slightest difficulty, he with the same ease will abandon their intentions, and indeed hardly imagine what a serious relationship is twisted in romantic dreams. He is not ready to cope with difficulties. Such men are usually easy to make many promises and take many commitments, trying to impress and assuring its reliability.
But really reliable, people very rarely make promises, carefully weighing first whether they really fulfill them. And often promise and do.
2. Signs of an alcoholic (he’s a gamer or other addict)
It’s not that he skips a bottle of beer after work or sometimes play in “shooter”, although it should be alerted, and dependence with all the consequences. Tendency to drug addiction have people of a certain psychological type (dependent personality disorder) with which to build a normal family impossible. Even if a person does not drink, he prefers to avoid problems instead of solve them, and basically do not responsible for their actions.
In the honeymoon period you may not know about what he likes to drink a day, or hangs in games. How to determine such inclination? Listen to how and what he says. Such a man often speaks of himself in the passive voice or use impersonal expressions like “it”, “got Me”, “I was forced” “I was unlucky” — that is, always finds a reason what was happening to him, and what he does, not in itself, but something or someone else. This is the future (or already present), an alcoholic or, at least, the infantile man, which will have to be babied.
Renowned psychotherapist, M. Litvak cites examples of love confessions of an alcoholic: “I can’t be without you!” “You’re my only chance at happiness!”, “Only you make me happy!” Here people will immediately recognize the dependence of their happiness and even their lives from someone else — in this case from you. Maybe it’s flattering, but make no mistake — then you’re to blame for his misfortune, like that he drinks or plays. If he promises “for you to” quit your addiction, do not believe the good is definitely not over!
If you are the cause of the rejection men of any bad habits, then you will be the reason for his return to her.
3. Signs of a chronic loser
Simple and refreshing words: Only you understand me! He complains of life, on circumstances, on fate, on parents, on friends, on the former, that no one understands. Scolds the country, boss, neighbor, weather… a Sort of eternal victim of circumstances. You got a loser. And no matter how much you don’t nursed, he always will be. It is his position in life, which he somehow beneficial.
For example, it frees him from having something to do and allows a lot myself.He is so unhappy! — what’s it gonna take? I do not expect that once you regret it, support and solve some of his problems, he will rise up in spirit and will develop a storm of activity, as he promises. He will just find another reason to suffer!
If you think that in return for the assistance he, too, will understand you and solve your problems, here you will be disappointed — its sensitivity applies only to it, beloved. People who understand others will not complain about the lack of understanding. A response to your expectation from him some contribution to the family will be scandals, accusations and offenses. And search who “understand” the complaints already on your “bitchiness”.
4. The symptoms of a misogynist
Listen to what he says about his ex. If a man speaks about the women with whom he had relations, rude and evil if he proudly says: “Then I told her: fuck you … so-and-so!”, then it can be concluded, as it relates to women in General. Especially if you are expressing like: “All women — fools (or worse)!”, any accentuation of insurmountable gender differences.
Even if he praises a Real Woman, praising her “divine” quality, ostensibly inaccessible to the man — a man he still does not recognize, categorically denying her in the “masculine” compensation. It will appear brighter, as he sees that up to the standards of the “goddess” a woman does not, she becomes a “goat”, unworthy of human relations.
The man who despises women, in principle, considers them “inferior” and capable them to be rude, will, over time, to be able to you, no matter how much we claimed initially that you are “special” and those “goats” are not similar. Of course, you can say goodbye to the man, if he talked about how he hit (pushed, threatened, humiliated — and thus put in place) one of your exes, if you do not want to go with bruises.
All what the man accuses the former, then it will be addressed to you!
5. Signs of Hama
Ham is the man who can not respect others: their interests, opinions, personal space. Such a person always does not respect himself — and it is not treated. To get ham to make an exception for you personally will fail. Worse, the rudeness of life will result in outright brutality, including the use of force, especially with children. During courtship, he can be courteous and helpful. But this ostentatious courtesy, and not born of sincere attention, and in the details it is still going to give himself away.
Cheerleaders, if a man: late, without warning, forgets your requests and warnings not watching their appearance, raises her hand and goes to kiss when you don’t want to, laughing overcoming your weak resistance, such a man is often convinced that women’s “no” is “Yes” and acts in accordance with this “truth.”
But the easiest way to identify CAD in relationships with other people. If you throw dust in the eyes, then he will not stand on ceremony. Let’s see how he behaves with taxi drivers, waiters in line, like talking with your friends, and especially with those with whom she is in conflict. It is in conflict boor is manifested in all its glory! A man that respects himself and others will never cross certain boundaries — not to insult, humiliate, be rude… ham keeps himself under only as long as all is well and when it forced circumstances.
6. Signs of a domestic tyrant
The man loves to talk about “a woman needs”? Says: “I need a woman so-and-so and so-and-so and you’d be perfect”? Here too it is obvious that to build a relationship a man can not — he needs a maid and a cook and someone to command, he Might even will myself to do what “needs” a man but his not interested in you as a person nor your feelings and interests. And won’t be wondering. You ready for this?
It happens that the first tyrant masked. He emphasized respectful of your freedom and choices, thus avoiding the expression of their desires and preferences. It should be alerted. If one really respects another, he and it calls for the same respect — and not only asks about your desires, but also voiced their to come to a mutual agreement, and not to wriggle, trying to shift the responsibility.
A normal person is not afraid of conflict of interest, being able to solve conflicts, within the framework of mutual respect. The tyrant also initially can avoid any conflicts, knowing that I will not be able to hide their identity. Instead, it will expect (even demand at heart) to close “guessed” about his needs, and offended slow-witted, accusing them of neglect and indifference.
He can say: “As you say!”, “All for you”, because they do not believe in the possibility that you can negotiate with into account the interests of both. His scheme is “either-or”: “won-lost”. Sooner or later the poles will change — and you need “all for him”, he will try to “win” at your expense.
And of course, the hallmark of the tyrant control. Which is often disguised as caring, and the women themselves seem to care. If a man treats you like a father, always wants to know where you are and what you are doing, or jealous — this is definitely a tyrant. Even if you see signs of “love”. Read more about characteristics of a tyrant in the article “head of the family or the home life — the signs of the disease.” Read more about how to behave on the home life in the beginning of the relationship, it is better to look at examples in the real stories of women’s lives.
7. Signs of the eternal bachelor
Your choice — “soul of the company”? These men are very attractive — they have the charm, sense of humor, etc. they Have a lot of friends and a lot of ideas on how you can have fun. There is nothing bad that the person is able to relax. Bad — when he lives only for entertainment and communicating with friends. It is not interested in working, studying, careers… and family too.
What he says is proud of? If all the conversations are built around fun, friends and Hobbies, he has no business plans, and the highest score something from him: “the buzz” is a bad sign. Such a man is very jealous of his “freedom”. He could be attracted to you, but will still keep you at a distance, and you will see that relationship with you in his life is …eleventh place. You may be able to marry him, promising that you will not mind his friends and Hobbies. But it is necessary to you?
You will have fun with him and make friends, which can be very fun, unless you take children. Family is not fun, it would be boring and hard, and he will try to escape to friends, while you and your baby will flop, solving all problems themselves. But if he will be home, I’ll find something fun (will hang in social networks, for example), and not good… Even if it doesn’t run away from “marriage”, anyway, you really are one with a living husband.
8. Signs of a womanizer
“You are the most beautiful girls I have ever met!” — this recognition gives him the passion for “collecting” girls. A womanizer is a success at women, he’s very nice, “professional” care, while deep down he has a low opinion on women, and believes that seduce any. And usually he “all women — whores.”
He needed victory, not a relationship. And after defeating you, he will get bored. And if you will hear arguments from the series: “All men are polygamous” and “We change only the body and it means nothing, the main — if not the soul” , then everything is clear to him: case “change body” he will not miss 🙂 Unpleasant surprise from such a man can become unreasonable jealousy — it is human nature to judge by yourself.
9. Signs of a jealous man
Jealous to know, I think, the easiest. The trouble is that women his possessiveness is flattering at first, they think that it is love that because they are isolated from others. Although it is actually jealousy speaks of his deep insecurity. But worse than another — jealous doesn’t trust the woman and respects her. He does not consider her a person capable to choose and be loyal to their choice. To build a normal relationship without trust is impossible, not to mention the fact that the jealous man is dangerous.
Jealous man treats women as their property, an inanimate object. At first it appears romantic way: “never gonna let you go!”, “You are mine and mine alone!”, “I don’t want someone staring at your beauty but me — wear this skirt just at home.” Can “carefully” to fasten on the people the top button on your shirt… And when jealousy becomes threatening, get rid of the jealous person is difficult.
How not to be mistaken in the man?
Once all hopelessly it turns out — the terms of some moral freaks… Normal, decent men do Dating?! — Of course, there are — and it is not rare! Even some of the above symptoms may not be a “diagnosis” — it is necessary to consider the age and the family in which he grew up male.
For example, sociability in 16-20 years does not necessarily indicate that the youngster will live for the sake of entertainment — it’s just a particular age. Deliberate rudeness may just be bravado, clumsy demonstration of “masculinity” that too will pass. The use of alcohol and games does not necessarily indicate a propensity to alcoholism, or maybe just a tribute of the company — here it is important not the fact of the booze, and the warehouse person and the degree of involvement. About alcoholism, we shall speak more — subscribe for updates…
Of course, is to see his father and his relationship with his mother. There is a chance that the man who grew up without a father, be a good husband and father, if the relationship with the mother he has good (healthy!) — these boys already know how to build a normal relationship with a woman, and nastradamus without the Pope, is unlikely to abandon her child. But if the boy grew up with an unfit father, then the probability that he will reproduce his model of family relations and attitudes, almost 100%, no matter how much he says he doesn’t understand and condemns his father’s behavior.
Conversely, if his father is a decent and honest person and mom is happy with him, it is hoped that some of the negative characteristics that you notice in a man will disappear without a trace in the future. But if you find the choice obvious signs of the above types, and especially several at once, then hope for change is not worth it!
Many negative characteristics are interrelated and arise from one another, i.e. can be combined in one person. The loser is often an alcoholic. The woman hater or jealous more often domestic tyrant. The ideology of the latter type is well described in the book “Woman. The textbook for men”. Thumbing through it, you will unmistakably recognize the men will also fail to create a happy family, — adherents of this doctrine.
However, it is useless to try to understand men and learn the signs of the unworthy, without solving their problems. Who and why do we choose? If your personal life all the time isn’t going well, you come across only the heroes of this article, and you don’t even believe that there are others, but I hope to cure them of their “love” or just suffer humbly, considering it “women’s share”, then the problem is within you. But it is fixable — I recommend, for example, to read the book “Women who love too much” and begin to sweep the “cockroaches”, involving in an unhealthy relationship.
If it seems that he lied to you, pretended to be “Prince” and then was “beast” it seems. No one pretends to be a man always appears with the best hand when falls in love. And we all tend unconsciously to manifest qualities directly opposed to the disadvantages. But that’s why we close our eyes to “the bells” joyfully believing in the initial demonstration and immediately starting to dream about family and children — good question. Most often because we want to believe it and married and the identity of the man a little interested.
And sometimes we think that everything depends on the woman and if a man behaves like something is wrong, we are the ones “to blame” — “ruined” it. Or worse, think that we do depends on what it is, and once we begin “right” to behave, it will be the same and even better. we can mold yourself a Prince from any “material”. This is naive, but soul, the myth is now actively replicated.
But the man is what he is, and we are not goddess, to turn it into anything. And if he is not able to have normal relationships — that is the reality that it is better not to argue.