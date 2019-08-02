9 the bachelor and his fiancee, participated in a sensual photo shoot
Bachelor 9 Nikita Dobrynin and his fiancee Daria Kvitkova constantly delight fans combines hot and romantic photos. Proving that life after project, and their relationship on the other side of the screen without a camera is only strengthened and become even better. The couple spends a lot of time together, having fun with friends, traveling and enjoying each other’s company. Nikita and Dasha always open to communication with fans and are happy to share with fans the moments of happiness, and regularly publish photos from the personal archive.
On a series of fresh shots of a couple indulged in romance on the sea shore. The lovers did not hide the happy eyes and, it seems, did not notice the photographer who managed to capture the most sensual and intimate moments.
“I’m not going to ask you which of four pictures best. They’re all cool. After all, there it is,” he left a poignant caption under the photo of Nikita.
Fans of the couple stood before a difficult choice, because each of the images was good in its own right: here is Nikita Dasha run through the water, holding hands, ex-the bachelor turns to his beloved, and she hugs his neck, the pair looks each other in the eye, not looking…
“VI duzhe Krut I class!”, “Very well, you are cool and happy! Be always so!”, “Oh, well, direct mi-mi-miiiii,so tasty… take care of each other, good luck to You guys”, “VI Chudov, you bezmezhny happiness”, “Well! What You cool! All photos are real, imbued with love”, “TAC Klasnic,” said fans.