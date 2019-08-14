9 the threat of GMO products
Doctors have compiled a list of nine GMO products whose use may pose a serious threat to the body.
It is impossible to include in the diet the potatoes with GMOs, as some species contain a gene of a Scorpion, which helps to protect the root crop from the Colorado potato beetle.
About 40% of the market tomatoes also are genetically modified. They are attractive, have almost the same size and can not boast of tomato flavor.
Vegetable oil is usually made from corn, sunflower, soybean, flax, and the products are often exposed to GMOs.
Rice is faced with such influence for the sake of increasing yields.
GMOs come across and among the apples, and they differ in their extremely long shelf life.
In strawberries, it is possible to find the gene of the Arctic flounder, which makes it resistant to frost.
Soy beans are genetically modified, can cause problems with the pancreas.
The threat is GMO corn, if you eat it often, possible failures in the functioning of the liver, kidneys and heart.
Manufacturers of sausage products are often not even indicate that they sell GMO product.