9 things men pay attention and you don’t
If he likes you, so notice everything.
Over time, relationships go format, when partners become so comfortable together that they cease to pay attention to their habits and behaviors. They believe that their love is so sincere and open that they can be themselves.
You are comfortable with the one you love? That’s great, but do not forget this: may you not pay more to their behavior and habits as much attention as before, the man acts differently. If he likes you, so notice everything.
Here are some examples of things that men pay attention, and you – no longer exists:
1. How much you eat.
If your relationship is established, you no longer hide eating habits and not pretending to eat some lettuce. You eat what you want and how much you want. Of course, you have a certain a healthy diet, but you don’t get hung up on it.
Men love when the girls have a good appetite. Because of this, they are not the complex because of how much and how to eat by themselves.
2. How much time do you spend on makeup.
For you morning makeup can be a simple daily routine. Nevertheless your man pays attention to this process.
Often, watching you, he knows what day you are preparing. Your makeup expresses what you feel today.
3. The color you prefer in clothing.
Dressing in the morning, you don’t even think about what color clothing you. And he notices this detail, because he believes that color preferences reflect your mood.
4. Hobbies that bring you joy.
He loves to watch as your eyes burn when you’re doing something. It can be yoga, Jogging, singing, or painting… When he knows that brings you so much joy, will only encourage you to do things as often as possible.
5. Your smile.
What man does not pay attention to the smile on the face of the woman? You are not even aware of the power of your smile.
6. The expression on his face.
You don’t pay attention to what emotions are reflected on the face in response to a particular situation. And he instantly understands that you are angry, annoyed or trying to cheat.
It can accurately determine at what point you are genuinely interested or pretending.
7. Your weirdness.
He loves your weirdness that you perceive as part of themselves. But they make you special. And these details further inflame the feelings the partner has for you.
8. Things that bother you.
He doesn’t want you worried, and always tries to protect and shield you from trouble. That’s why he notices all those things that bring anxiety into your life.
9. Things that charge you life.
He understands that if you’re happy, it’s happy and it will. That’s why your man always pays attention to what brings joy into your life and energizes.